Todd P. Haymore column: The keys to making Virginia more competitive, securing large investments

Anyone who’s worked with me knows that I enjoy using old sayings to help explain an issue or a current affair.

One of my favorite sayings is: “You can’t win if you’re not at the table — you have to be where the action is to win.”

As it relates to economic development, that saying holds true, but could be amended: “You can’t win projects if you don’t have sites ready — you must have them ready to bring the action to you.”

Virginia, for all its attributes, sometimes isn’t where the action is because of site readiness issues.

Thankfully, recent moves by former Gov. Ralph Northam, new Gov. Glenn Youngkin, and the General Assembly seek to address these issues and bring more action to Virginia.

***

Economic development is a highly competitive effort. It involves states working with localities and private sector partners to attract corporate investments that create jobs, expand tax bases and bring other benefits.

To win these investments, economic development officials try to make the most competitive offer possible to a company, typically based on the company’s projected investment and job creation.

Virginia does all of this well and is ranked best for business for many reasons: top K-12 and higher education systems; excellent workforce development programs; a low and stable corporate income tax structure; “right-to-work” status; a world-class port system; and abundant natural resources, to name a few. But, we can’t rely solely on these advantages or remain static when it comes to economic development.

Undeniably, Virginia has worked hard over the last decade to make itself more attractive to new investment. For example, we doubled the size of the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, created new initiatives like GO Virginia and the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, and reformed the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to ensure companies reach certain performance measures before receiving incentives.

At the same time, Virginia got more creative. For instance, during recruitment of Amazon HQ2, we looked beyond incentives and examined how our higher education institutions could play a role in Amazon’s expansion and, in turn, prepare the next generation for the jobs of the future. That originality, coupled with an attractive performance-based incentive package and outstanding partners, helped Virginia land HQ2 and its 25,000 jobs.

Unfortunately, that victory isn’t the norm. According to VEDP, a lack of business-ready sites is the most common reason Virginia lost large projects in recent years.

I witnessed this while serving as secretary of commerce and trade, when we lost at least four multibillion-dollar investment projects, including a much-publicized automobile plant to Alabama, because we didn’t have suitable sites.

More recently, Ohio landed a microchip plant that will create 3,000 jobs with six-figure average salaries. Virginia was in the running for this project and several others that chose to locate elsewhere.

For large projects, like automobile and chip manufacturing, megasites are essential. A megasite generally is regarded as a 1,000-acre or more landmass, with at least 700 acres being contiguous and developable, that is graded, has utilities and is ready for a company to build. Virginia has only nine sites that could meet those benchmarks.

In addition, the commonwealth has been working to ensure that it has more business-ready sites of at least 500 contiguous acres. We have 18 such sites, but only three identified as business-ready.

Clearly, there’s a lot of work to be done on these fronts. Fortunately, VEDP, through the Virginia Business Ready Sites Program, is working with partners to increase competitiveness by identifying or improving sites.

Why? Because in today’s competitive environment, “shovel-ready sites are truly becoming a screening factor,” according to Michelle Comerford of Biggins Lacy Shapiro & Co., a leading site selector.

***

We know the challenge and what we must do to meet it. Youngkin and the General Assembly have an opportunity to boost the progress made over the last decade and better position Virginia for more large economic development victories.

The opportunity comes via a historic new investment for site readiness. Northam proposed $150 million in his outgoing budget for the VBRSP and Youngkin signaled his support by proposing more ongoing annual funding for the program.

Recently approved budgets by the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates mostly keep the funding in place, but with variances that are both critical and concerning. These differences likely will be resolved by budget negotiators.

What’s most vital is that the VBRSP receives at least $150 million and soon. This tremendous investment — combined with maintaining or strengthening pro-growth policies, solid workforce development programs, strategic utilization of current incentives and continued creativity — will make Virginia more competitive for large projects that can bring thousands of new jobs and billions of dollars in capital expenditures.

And perhaps it will provide a new twist on a favorite saying: “Virginia’s at the table and ready to win when the action comes our way.”