Todd "Parney" Parnell column: It's time to bring back baseball

It’s time. It’s past time.

As winter tolls on and yes, as COVID-19 stubbornly holds on, the time has come for us to “round for home” and bring this pandemic to the bottom of the ninth. Vaccinations are beginning to roll and yes, we have a ways to go, but spring will be here before we know it.

Spring and our emergence from this health crisis will bring healing. Healing from COVID-19, healing as a divided nation, healing from the isolationism that we all surely have felt this past year and general healing from a 2020 that knocked the world to the canvas like a prizefighter.

We all will heal in our own way, and many aspects of our life will help us with that healing.

But please know this. All across this great commonwealth, Minor League Baseball teams will be ready with a detailed and long-awaited plan to welcome back not only our fans, but our entire community to a safe, outdoor environment that will provide families within our communities a pathway toward this healing. Baseball can do that. We can do that. It’s time.