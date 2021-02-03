Todd "Parney" Parnell column: It's time to bring back baseball

It’s time. It’s past time.
As winter tolls on and yes, as COVID-19 stubbornly holds on, the time has come for us to “round for home” and bring this pandemic to the bottom of the ninth. Vaccinations are beginning to roll and yes, we have a ways to go, but spring will be here before we know it.
Spring and our emergence from this health crisis will bring healing. Healing from COVID-19, healing as a divided nation, healing from the isolationism that we all surely have felt this past year and general healing from a 2020 that knocked the world to the canvas like a prizefighter.
We all will heal in our own way, and many aspects of our life will help us with that healing.
But please know this. All across this great commonwealth, Minor League Baseball teams will be ready with a detailed and long-awaited plan to welcome back not only our fans, but our entire community to a safe, outdoor environment that will provide families within our communities a pathway toward this healing. Baseball can do that. We can do that. It’s time.
Minor League Baseball, and all sports and entertainment facilities in Virginia, have been shuttered or heavily restricted since March. The sights, sounds and smells of ballparks, often the driving force of economic development in the summer for towns of all sizes, abruptly were halted almost a year ago. Memory-making opportunities and good ol’ American quality family time has been paused for too long. We safely can re-engage. It’s time.
With plans in place, we stand prepared and eager to do what we do best. We create fun. We provide entertainment. We manage and run safe events.
It’s time to let Minor League Baseball and sports and entertainment venues across this commonwealth double down on the effect of the vaccine and help the communities we serve heal from a devastating year.
The current 250-spectator maximum capacity does not heal our community. It fails to take into account the size, scope and existing capacity of each and every venue.
Venues of larger size can — and should — safely manage more attendees. We take that responsibility very seriously as operators every single day that we open our doors to welcome members of our community. We always have done that. We will continue to do that.
A more simple, more prudent approach is a percentage-based capacity model. This percentage plan would allow for measurable targets of expansion or contraction while allowing minor league organizations and other venues a runway for planning.
It’s time. It’s time for dads to once again teach their kids to keep score. It’s time for moms to once again be taken on a date to a ballgame by their kids for Mother’s Day.
It’s time for kids to ... well ... once again be kids. It’s past time.
We’re ready. The fans are ready. We have prepared a planned, safe and measured return based on a solid percentage plan. The commonwealth is ready.
We are ready for you to throw the first pitch toward healing, Gov. Ralph Northam. We’ll be there with you and we’ll do it together.
It’s past time to bring back our national pastime.
Todd “Parney” Parnell is COO of the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Contact him at: parney@squirrelbaseaball.com