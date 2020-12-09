Tom Blackburn column: Support for the Recovering America's Wildlife Act helps everyone

There is bipartisan support for wildlife and nature. During a year of political gridlock, our federal elected officials have accomplished some real wins for conservation in 2020.

The Great American Outdoors Act provides billions of dollars in funding for the preservation of natural places, recreational areas and wildlife habitat, along with billions to fund maintenance improvements in our national parks.

The American Conservation Enhancement Act creates new federal programs to protect wetlands, clean up the Chesapeake Bay and tackle wildlife diseases, among other measures. Both bills passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. The new laws will have a great impact on wildlife and habitat for decades ahead.

There is another great conservation bill out there that can bring us together: the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (H.R. 3742). This bill would provide $1.4 billion a year in new funding to prevent wildlife from becoming endangered. The funds would go to every state in the nation to support on-the-ground habitat protection, scientific research and wildlife restoration. In Virginia, the funds would help the Department of Wildlife Resources take action to protect and restore some our most iconic — and imperiled — fish and wildlife.