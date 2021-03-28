Tom Koutsoumpas column: One major way to combat the mental health crisis brought on by COVID-19

Like many of our 70 sister not-for-profits across the nation that are members of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), our dedicated specially trained counselors and chaplains are available to all residents in our service area.

On any given day, NPHI members collectively care for nearly 120,000 patients plus their loved ones and reach nearly 1 million people. But our counseling is for anyone living in the communities we serve throughout the nation — they need not be a patient or family member.

This free counseling is part of our mission to comfort all who need help in coping with grief and unrelenting depression. None of our counseling is covered by tax dollars at the local or national level, or by any form of insurance. Funding support solely comes from the donations of generous businesses, foundations and individuals.

Depression often makes people feel they have no hope and that no one understands or is going through the same experience. Today, more than ever, many family members, friends and neighbors are experiencing depression — often for the first time. There is no need to suffer alone, in silence, or miss care that can make a difference, sometimes between life and death. Your local NPHI member can help.