Tom Meagher column: Adapting is how RVA small businesses succeed amid, beyond pandemic

Prioritize your business plan — set realistic goals by taking stock of your company’s current situation and exploring options for funding. Whether that goal is moving to an online-only format, expanding the goods and services you offer, or investing and streamlining key revenue streams, your banking team should be a key partner in adjusting your business model.

Operational shifts: Fully 62% percent of business owners anticipate that operational changes they made in response to the pandemic will remain in place. Again, thriving businesses are the ones that can innovate and adapt to the current environment and future opportunities.

Consider making a digital transition. We are seeing Richmond businesses invest in digital technology for more of their operations. Businesses have increasingly adopted platforms for remote depositing and mobile banking during the pandemic. This is saving them a significant amount of time not having to make transactions in person. Most businesses that made this change during the pandemic have stuck with it.

Additionally, think about your point of sale system and what you can do to make it more adaptable to the new economy. You might need to upgrade to a system that integrates mobile and online ordering to capture the new routes of commerce consumers are engaging in.