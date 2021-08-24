Tom Meagher column: Adapting is how RVA small businesses succeed amid, beyond pandemic

Evolutionary theory holds that the organisms that survive are not the strongest, or those at the apex of the food chains. The species that survive over time are the ones that are best positioned to adapt.
The same can be said for small businesses this past year as the pandemic created an extinction-level event in the business world.
The businesses that survived were best able to adapt by embracing new structures such as remote work, technologies such as mobile ordering and food delivery services, and even making drastic shifts in marketing that allowed them to close their brick-and-mortar stores and operate successfully online only.
As a small-business banker in central Virginia, I work daily with companies in every industry and sector, and I have had a firsthand view of the innovation and resiliency that local entrepreneurs have shown to weather the pandemic, including adaptations they plan to keep in place going forward.
While we can’t predict the future, we can be optimistic and even hopeful that the worst for business is behind us. Reflecting that optimism is a survey from Bank of America, showing that 60% of small businesses expect their revenue to increase over the next 12 months.
In order to fully realize those expectations, Richmond businesses might need to adapt in the following areas, and many already are doing so.
Unemployment: Last year, unemployment rose sharply in Richmond. Given that 1 in 5 business owners plan to hire this year, it’s important to upgrade your business’ hiring process to appeal to top talent.
Become familiar with online hiring platforms — use apps such as LinkedIn and Indeed to ease the process for applicants. These platforms screen for the experience level and characteristics you’re looking for.
Some companies also can use apps and websites for temporary and freelance work as their needs dictate. It’s a great way to manage side projects outside the core of your business.
Motivate employees to spread the word — Richmond is a tightknit business community where word-of-mouth speaks volumes. Encourage and incentivize your staff to refer new employees. This can be one of the most powerful and cost-efficient strategies to find and recruit talent.
Now also is an excellent time to rethink your employment structure and the incentives you offer. The pandemic changed what employees are looking for in a workplace environment. Businesses will have to embrace new structures in order to accommodate these new demands. Don’t be afraid to experiment with hours, pay structure, benefits and accommodations.
Know your assets: Only 16% of business owners say they will seek financing in 2021 after a year of financial insecurity. To continue this positive momentum, know the resources available to you in Richmond.
Prioritize your business plan — set realistic goals by taking stock of your company’s current situation and exploring options for funding. Whether that goal is moving to an online-only format, expanding the goods and services you offer, or investing and streamlining key revenue streams, your banking team should be a key partner in adjusting your business model.
Operational shifts: Fully 62% percent of business owners anticipate that operational changes they made in response to the pandemic will remain in place. Again, thriving businesses are the ones that can innovate and adapt to the current environment and future opportunities.
Consider making a digital transition. We are seeing Richmond businesses invest in digital technology for more of their operations. Businesses have increasingly adopted platforms for remote depositing and mobile banking during the pandemic. This is saving them a significant amount of time not having to make transactions in person. Most businesses that made this change during the pandemic have stuck with it.
Additionally, think about your point of sale system and what you can do to make it more adaptable to the new economy. You might need to upgrade to a system that integrates mobile and online ordering to capture the new routes of commerce consumers are engaging in.
Proceed with purpose: If you are a part of the 53% of business owners who indicated they are committed to advocating for social change through their business, consider partnering with local Richmond businesses and nonprofit organizations with social change missions. Consumers are expecting more out of businesses than a transaction. Spend some time identifying causes and practices that align with your business.
Survival of the fittest means that those who are willing to adapt to new environments and realities will fare better than those resistant to change. There are lots of reasons for businesses to be optimistic in the next 12 months. The question they must answer in order to capitalize on this optimism is how they can further adapt to ensure survival and growth.
Tom Meagher is a Richmond small-business banker for Bank of America. Contact him at: thomas.f.meagher@bofa.com