Tom Shaffner column: A VMI cadet will not lie, cheat, steal, nor tolerate those who do

Integrity takes a back seat to in-group protectionism, and the community starts to fracture into subgroups willing to cover for one another. The words of the in-group are proclaimed as truth; the words of the out-group, as fiction; faith in one another disintegrates, and both trust and truth are lost.

The broader world currently seems an abject lesson in the consequences of this slide. I often wonder how much better it might be if more of us aspired to be unflinching in prioritizing integrity over group loyalty, if we sought to be more zealous in calling out dishonesty and dishonor among ourselves than in defending it, if truth were upheld as a value that superseded allegiance.

The code itself requires of us the honesty to be open to criticism as well. Legitimate concerns have been raised about inequity in enforcement. These should be thoroughly investigated in the current review underway. Unequal enforcement itself would be a deep violation of the code.

Even if true however, this is not an indication that the code should be reconsidered; rather that we must be certain it equally is enforced for all.