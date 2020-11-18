Tomonari Furukawa column: Cultivating innovative ideas that secure public health

In the context of the pandemic, as one of the two major transmission modes, contaminated surfaces pose a significant threat to public health. Sanitizing robots and other technologies have an important role to play in diminishing this threat with respect to COVID-19 as well as other illnesses, such as the flu — and, importantly, they can help people feel safer in essential public spaces.

Existing sanitizing robots, some of which have made recent headlines, typically rely on large ultraviolet (UV) lights that either remain in a fixed central position in a room, or move around within the confines of a platform. My team at the University of Virginia School of Engineering has developed a robot that is much more mobile and agile because it has wheels to bring it to any part of the room — even nooks and crannies — and an arm that can reach around surfaces. Together, this ensures complete coverage of UV light throughout an entire room most energy-efficiently and safely. Because of high maneuverability and reachability, the robot can sanitize with low-power directional UV lights. It also has software that allows the robot to semi-autonomously act to create a map showing the sanitized surfaces, where the virus is likely to be, and remember a room’s setup.