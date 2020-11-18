Tomonari Furukawa column: Cultivating innovative ideas that secure public health

As a robotics expert, I’ve seen how the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated advancements in science and technology, including the fast-tracking of vaccine development, enhanced testing capacity and drug research. I’ve also experienced this firsthand, having dedicated the past several months of my life to designing a robot that will sanitize high-touch surfaces more efficiently and effectively than human sanitation workers and the other robots on the market. We are conducting trials at a COVID-19 testing center in Richmond. If brought to scale, this work has the potential to change the way we approach sanitation in public spaces — airports, grocery stores, conference centers and hospitals — that are essential to the smooth, productive functioning of our society.
Although sanitizing technology has come a long way in a relatively short period of time, we’re not at the level we could be — or arguably should be — in terms of uptake.
Emerging technology, including the type of robot my team is developing, could autonomously or semi-autonomously sanitize high-traffic public spaces, easily disinfecting every surface with regular precision. This technology can ensure routine sanitization to a degree of efficacy and comprehensiveness that is much higher than human workers can accomplish — while mitigating health and safety risks currently borne by front-line cleaning staff and their families.
In the context of the pandemic, as one of the two major transmission modes, contaminated surfaces pose a significant threat to public health. Sanitizing robots and other technologies have an important role to play in diminishing this threat with respect to COVID-19 as well as other illnesses, such as the flu — and, importantly, they can help people feel safer in essential public spaces.
Public health and public confidence, as we have learned, will be fundamental to our long-term economic recovery.
Existing sanitizing robots, some of which have made recent headlines, typically rely on large ultraviolet (UV) lights that either remain in a fixed central position in a room, or move around within the confines of a platform. My team at the University of Virginia School of Engineering has developed a robot that is much more mobile and agile because it has wheels to bring it to any part of the room — even nooks and crannies — and an arm that can reach around surfaces. Together, this ensures complete coverage of UV light throughout an entire room most energy-efficiently and safely. Because of high maneuverability and reachability, the robot can sanitize with low-power directional UV lights. It also has software that allows the robot to semi-autonomously act to create a map showing the sanitized surfaces, where the virus is likely to be, and remember a room’s setup.
Understandably, there has been a tremendous amount of investment in the development of a vaccine and new treatments for COVID-19 — and rightly so. The ongoing crisis demands these kinds of investments. But I hope our recent experience is indelible enough to change our approach to research development, and funding for disaster recovery technologies and other technologies that secure public health.
As a society, we need to look at the massive amount of rapid innovation that has occurred over the past several months as an opportunity to build on this momentum. Now is the time to come together as a research community to support the development of new technologies that will help us in both the immediate term and well into the future — and we should continue this cycle of innovation past when we face immediate crises.
Adopting a holistic and longer-term perspective toward funding development of technological innovations — such as public health, infrastructure, disaster response and climate change, to name but a few — will make our contemporary and future society safer, more resilient and, ultimately, more sustainable. Let’s plant the seeds for future success now, cultivating the innovative ideas that will lead us to this brighter, better future.
Tomonari Furukawa is a robotics researcher and professor at the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science. Contact him at: tf4rp@virginia.edu