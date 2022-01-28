Toni DeLancey column: COVID-19 financial incentives for hospitals should be tied to improved patient results

My grandmother, Ruby, died alone in a long-term care center in May 2020. Like many who died during the height of the COVID-19 lockdowns, she died alone — without the family she loved beside her. At age 96, she still was very healthy and happy. She loved to play bingo and have lunch in the cafeteria, and looked forward to her daughter’s (my mom’s) visits.
But all of that stopped. And after several weeks, she decided she was tired and ready. She FaceTimed Mom to let her know. It only took three days; she had no appetite, staff made her comfortable and she was gone.
Our story is not unique. Stories and blogs like it fill the internet. To add to the heartbreak, there could be no funeral or celebration of her long and wonderful life. The tragedy of COVID has been enormous for all, young and old.
Although my grandmother did not have COVID, families like mine wonder if deaths during lockdown resulted in more money for their loved ones’ hospitals. Or at worst, were any medical decisions made based on the potential financial gain?
A 2020 USA Today report confirmed that because of state and federal subsidies and reimbursements, patients garner $13,000 for the hospital if providers write COVID-19 on the patient’s chart. Providers receive $39,000 for patients on ventilators and if patients die, they often receive more.
This must change. It’s clear that offering financial incentives for negative outcomes is poor policy. Certainly, we all agree on that. Financial incentives should only go to better outcomes.
An example of such a financial policy gone wrong happened in the late 1800s. Rats were overrunning Hanoi, Vietnam, and to help correct the problem, a monetary incentive was created to help citizens pitch in to help kill the rats. Anyone who brought in a rat tail, showing proof of death, would receive one cent. But soon, tailless rats began appearing throughout the city. Officials realized entrepreneurial citizens were breeding rats for the incentive. This exponentially increased the rat population in the city — quite the opposite of the desired outcome.
Financial incentives are powerful. No rational American believes our heroic nurses, doctors or hospitals are allowing people to die for financial gain; but there is an indisputable incentive for deteriorated patient outcomes. Paying more money for putting people on ventilators or for dying patients instead of improving and saving lives doesn’t make sense.
Perhaps at the height of the pandemic, a financial policy like this may have been fitting as cases were very serious and case counts were growing quickly — requiring much more effort from health care providers and hospitals. But more work for hospitals still doesn’t justify creating bad incentives.
Now that the medical community better understands the virus, and has some promising therapeutics and prevention tools such as approved monoclonal antibodies, as well as a milder COVID variant in omicron, the time is right for the policy to change. Our nation’s hospitals should be financially motivated for improving patient outcomes. They should be paid the most if patients live, and there never should be an increased payment if people die.
Famous management guru Peter Drucker once said, “What gets measured, gets done.” And this certainly holds true. In this case, the measurements counting and incentivizing poor outcomes put health care providers’ and institutions’ attention on an economic benefit. If the focus doesn’t change to positive outcomes, it may be time to simply end these subsidies entirely and treat COVID like the health care industry treats the flu.
Toni DeLancey, Ph.D., is senior vice president at Pinkston, a strategy and communications firm. She lives in Arlington. Contact her at: DeLanceyT@outlook.com