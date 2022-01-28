Toni DeLancey column: COVID-19 financial incentives for hospitals should be tied to improved patient results

Financial incentives are powerful. No rational American believes our heroic nurses, doctors or hospitals are allowing people to die for financial gain; but there is an indisputable incentive for deteriorated patient outcomes. Paying more money for putting people on ventilators or for dying patients instead of improving and saving lives doesn’t make sense.

Perhaps at the height of the pandemic, a financial policy like this may have been fitting as cases were very serious and case counts were growing quickly — requiring much more effort from health care providers and hospitals. But more work for hospitals still doesn’t justify creating bad incentives.

Now that the medical community better understands the virus, and has some promising therapeutics and prevention tools such as approved monoclonal antibodies, as well as a milder COVID variant in omicron, the time is right for the policy to change. Our nation’s hospitals should be financially motivated for improving patient outcomes. They should be paid the most if patients live, and there never should be an increased payment if people die.

Famous management guru Peter Drucker once said, “What gets measured, gets done.” And this certainly holds true. In this case, the measurements counting and incentivizing poor outcomes put health care providers’ and institutions’ attention on an economic benefit. If the focus doesn’t change to positive outcomes, it may be time to simply end these subsidies entirely and treat COVID like the health care industry treats the flu.