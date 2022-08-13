Tonya E. Thornton column: New tools can stem the erratic tides of social media

Society is an organized association of individuals, characterized by relationship patterns and interactions that share a set of distinctive ideologies.

Shared experiences affect communal identity, degrees of cohesiveness and local heritage. The socialization of core values now is rapidly intensified by social media platforms.

The days of engaging in factual, logical and reasonable deliberations provided healthy avenues for “normative” discussions. Normative means an evaluative standard, in which communities are bounded by a web of crisscrossing affective ties. It is the phenomenon of designating what is good, right and true within a given society.

However, society is extraordinarily complex and interconnected. As we find ourselves in an ever-changing spectrum of decisions, there are no right answers — only better arguments.

Social capital and political trust are identified as the keys to the effective functioning of democratic states. If people feel the government does not share their concerns or institutions are rigged against them, their loyalty — trust and cooperation — are in danger of being eroded.

Additionally, there are specific events that cause added strain. They potentially fracture this cohesion and reliance, which make certain time periods for examining levels of capital and trust of being online especially relevant.

What do we mean by “being online”? It is the distinction between computer-mediated and face-to-face communication. People literally are living in an augmented virtuality versus being grounded in reality.

Nowadays, “deception is perception is reality,” begging the question: Are we ever really offline, as modern culture spins out of control, circling the deep web of darkened social media?

Google’s Ngram Viewer is a tool that charts how phrases have appeared in searches over the years. It provides a cursory examination of how “social media” has penetrated our societal mindset and lexicon, and the term’s influence is astronomically higher than “deep web” or “dark web”. Obviously, the frequency of each of these terms took off with the onset of the internet during the mid-2000s.

Even after removing social media from the lineup of terms, dark web beats out deep web 3-to-1 in the most recent data count of 2019. This reinforces the point that we currently live and thrive in the dark. It is no stretch of the imagination that social media, too, would fall down a darkened rabbit hole.

Paradigm shifts have incrementally occurred with the changing tides of social media. As those shifts have become more erratic, propaganda-driven punctuations are becoming more commonplace throughout our sphere of dialogue.

Propaganda dates back to the 17th century when the “Sacred Congregation for the Propagation of the Faith” was created as a result of the ongoing missionary activities of the Catholic Church in Europe. Even with honorable intentions, things always can take a dark turn.

Political power dramatized the construct during World War I, and postwar years experienced intense revolutionary propaganda as a nationalist extension. Since then, appeals have been revolutionized by advances in communication technologies, again extending the influence of information and ideas.

Now, online content platforms are observing an increasing trend of various types of “aggressive” behavior with malicious intent to spread disinformation, often manifesting through persuasive language. Such behaviors pose a risk to the civil foundation of communities, by creating misleading social and political narratives to promote negative constructions of diverse institutions.

One example is the precipitous amount of harm and/or vulnerability toward our public health response to COVID-19. “No mask policy” disinformation campaigns contributed to more than 1 million deaths and a loss of $16 trillion to the U.S. economy alone, one study found. Partisan differences also resulted in additional inequalities related to race, gender and income, leaving more accountability, polarization and federalism questions.

A team of scientists at George Mason University — including Drs. Hemant Purohit and Antonis Anastasopoulos; doctoral student Yasas Wijesuriya; and myself — recently received funding from the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative to address these kinds of challenges. CCI is a collaboration between Virginia policymakers, academics, industries and entrepreneurs to produce research and innovation on the cybersecurity issue.

A major outcome of our project includes developing an interactive and predictive tool for local government agencies to discover and counter disinformation narratives. The goal is to recognize the malicious behavior of propaganda by proactively identifying social media posts that could indicate likely events of concern before they occur.

Is the “philosophication” (or positioning) of social media as a new empire approach to information — or yet, disinformation — worth it? Unfortunately, paradigmatic shifts in the new wave of communication already have occurred, rendering Pandora’s box permanently open.