Tracy Fitzsimmons column: We can vaccinate 15,000 people weekly. Instead, we are forced to sit idle.

I’ve seen all sorts of people come through the clinic. Yes, I mean racial and religious diversity. But so much more: Some come with “Make America Great Again” hats, some with Black Lives Matter T-shirts. Some come with a smile, some dancing with joy and others with a prayer of gratitude. I chuckled at the “Because Fauci Said So” mask. I’ll never forget the Vietnam veteran who shared with me that COVID-19 had him fearing for his life as much as the war once did. I was moved by a caretaker doting on a 100-year-old woman. Every person is welcomed with warmth.

This experience has taught all of us who are involved so much. We’ve learned a lot about the power of humanity. Each day, more than a thousand people, mostly elderly, receive their shots through the clinic held on our campus. They are so relieved to finally get this coveted vaccine. One older woman dressed up for the occasion — after all, this was the first time she had been out of her house in months.