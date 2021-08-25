Travis Hill column: ABC mixes business and public service

Our people were essential to all these efforts, and we will continue to work to ensure that they are fairly compensated and have the resources available to grow their careers in a place that values their contributions and perspectives.

Ensuring the public trust is a motivating factor in everything we do at Virginia ABC. While our revenues help to support public safety, public health and other essential government services, it is imperative that the means to that end uphold values required of us by those we serve. Growing revenues is important, but only if we can do so with a focus on public safety and minimizing negative impacts on our community.

There is no question that the perception of alcohol has changed in many respects, and that sales have increased during the pandemic. Our own education and prevention programs — paired with an emphasis on responsibility found in all our efforts to regulate the industry, operate our stores and market to our customers — are critical components of our service to the commonwealth.