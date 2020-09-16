Tricia Fairfax column: Helping Black-owned small businesses survive online

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a time of uncertainty, my life significantly has changed. Things have been rocky for nearly every business, especially small businesses owned by Black entrepreneurs.

COVID-19 has shut down more than 40% of us, compared to just 17% of our white peers, threatening to widen an already vast racial wealth gap. But businesses owned by Black women helped drive the economic recovery after the Great Recession, creating more jobs than any other group. We can do it again, as long as we have the tools we need to participate and succeed in an increasingly online economy.

Like so many entrepreneurs, my small business was born out of my side hustle. As a young mom of two kids in Roanoke, I constantly searched for ways to pinch a few pennies, so I started hand-sewing my own purses using old leather I’d find at Goodwill.

I prided myself on clean, simple, timeless bags. Soon I was selling them at work, then on Etsy and then at brick-and-mortar stores, until in 2018 — five years later — when I finally was able to quit my job and run my leather goods business, Tree Fairfax, full time. Today, the business completely is direct-to-consumer through my website, where I’m fully in control of my prices, my brand and my hours — a relief after years of selling wholesale.