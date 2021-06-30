Trudy Rubin column: How the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary on July 1 relates to our July 4th

“The United States does not have the qualification to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength,” China’s top diplomat Yang Jiechi told Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Alaska in March.

These two commemorations, coming so close together, highlight what’s needed for Biden to prove Yang wrong.

In China, Xi will use the celebrations to celebrate the CCP as overseer of everything from private companies to universities, and beyond.

On my last trip to China, in November 2019, Western — and Chinese — businessmen complained party officials were playing a more active role on corporate boards, in contrast to the more open China before Xi took power in 2013. Party officials now also set the tone at universities (where professors must now study Xi Jinping thought).

Of course, this centralization has its rewards. China crushed the pandemic by draconian means, with only 5,000 deaths (if you believe Chinese government figures). The Chinese economy has surged back (despite U.S. sanctions).

And China is pouring money into new technologies in order to surpass U.S. efforts and circumvent U.S. economic decoupling. But tightening party control also can slow economic growth.