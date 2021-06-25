Trudy Rubin column: What Americans should learn from China’s shutdown of Hong Kong’s last pro-democracy newspaper

All this makes Jimmy Lai’s words even more important to Americans, especially those who have forgotten what democracy (with a small “d”) means.

“Obviously beyond the [U.S.] trade war with China will be a long-term conflict with China, a rivalry of opposing values,” he told me. “Hong Kong is fighting the first battle in this Cold War because we share the same values.”

He urged that Americans stand up for those values, as an exemplar for others who espoused them for their own people. “America should not be ashamed of its moral authority, of its values. Express them.”

And he described how he had visited the beaches at Normandy, saying those beaches symbolized “the America we look up to, that fought for freedom.”

As Lai sits in prison, his newspaper silenced, facing a possible life term, his example should remind us of pro-democrats in Hong Kong who still hope for America to set a democratic example, even if it can’t rescue them from despots in the short run.

In recent years, we have failed miserably to set that example. The stain of the GOP “big lie” and covering up of Jan. 6 still overshadows any U.S. effort to pose as a democratic model. But if Jimmy Lai could continue fight for democratic values against odds that dwarf ours, how can we do any less?