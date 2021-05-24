Trudy Rubin: White House must authorize evacuation of Afghans who helped Americans before it is too late

There are around 18,000 applicants for SIVs in the pipeline, and they are in acute danger. So are their immediate family, who are entitled to visas, too.

They are young men like Kahn, who worked with the U.S. military for six years, applied for an SIV three years ago, and only received first stage embassy approval in January. He could wait years longer for his visa, although the process is supposed to take only nine months.

Meantime, Taliban members showed up at the engagement ceremony of his brother-in-law Mohammed, who also worked with U.S. forces, and killed three family members. Mohammed had waited 11 years for first stage visa approval and finally received it in January, but was murdered by the Taliban a month later — on his way to work.

A note was left on Kahn’s father’s gate this past month saying the Taliban will kill Kahn and his family when the Americans leave — after they celebrate their victory over the United States.

The State Department has sent a few more staff to Kabul to deal with visas, but the number won’t put a dent in the backlog. “You can literally put a rover on Mars before you can get someone screened [for an SIV visa] in Kabul, and that’s if the process goes smoothly,” I was told by Gen. David Petraeus. Along with Crocker, he is pushing hard to save Afghans who helped Americans.