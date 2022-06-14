 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Under the Skin: Racism, Inequality, and the Health of a Nation' | After the Monuments podcast

In this episode, Kelli Lemon and Michael Paul Williams talk with The New York Times Magazine and 1619 Project contributor Linda Villarosa about her new book "Under the Skin: Racism, Inequality, and the Health of a Nation." In the conversation and book, Linda shares troubling statistics that college-educated Black mothers are more likely to die, almost die, or lose their babies than white mothers who haven’t finished high school.

Linda also shares that some of today’s medical texts and instruments still carry fallacious slavery-era assumptions that Black bodies are fundamentally different from white bodies, causing disproportionate suffering. After the Monuments is supported by VCU Massey Cancer Center and Team Henry Enterprises.

