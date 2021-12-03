Valerie Butler column: Hospital proposal for Isle of Wight is an opportunity for more equitable health care in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health’s staff recommendation in late October to deny a local health system’s application to build a hospital in Isle of Wight County was based on an incomplete understanding of local needs. For those familiar with the lack of equitable access in Virginia’s health care system, it was just another example of how disconnected policymakers in Richmond are from the communities they affect.

For too long, residents in Isle of Wight and Surry counties have lived with the dangers of inadequate access to a hospital. Rural roads, traffic and lifts at the James River Bridge are among the many impediments that make it difficult for our residents to reach hospital care when minutes matter.

VDH staff members claim there is a surplus of beds in our region and that residents in our community live within a 30-minute drive of them. This is the kind of explanation rural Virginians have come to expect from state officials who are unfamiliar with local conditions.

A desktop analysis of regional hospitals does not account for the fact that the so-called “surplus” of hospital beds is concentrated on the eastern side of the Elizabeth River. It also does not accurately reflect travel times to the closest hospitals.