Valerie James Abbott column: Leading the way to help children with hearing loss

In February 2022, the Virginia General Assembly did something no other state has done before. Through a joint resolution — sponsored by state Sens. Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax, and Tommy Norment, R-James City; and Del. Betsy Carr, D-Richmond — May 4-10 was established as Late Onset Hearing Loss Awareness Week. The campaign calls attention to children who become deaf and hard of hearing after birth.

The Virginia Department of Health’s Early Hearing Detection and Intervention program has done an outstanding job of ensuring nearly 98% of infants born in the commonwealth are screened for hearing loss before hospital discharge. But some children lose their hearing between birth and school age, and without additional funding, the EHDI program’s ability to actively monitor children with known risk factors is limited.

Moreover, many children who acquire hearing loss after the newborn period have unidentified risk factors; therefore, they aren’t even on a list for monitoring. This includes children who struggle with chronic ear fluid, who were exposed to loud noise and who were infected in utero with cytomegalovirus — the No. 1 cause of nongenetic hearing loss in the United States.

Children also might have genetic predispositions to early childhood hearing loss, without parents realizing this. The list of what causes hearing loss after the newborn period is long, but children’s hearing usually isn’t reassessed until they reach kindergarten or first grade, after the window for strong language acquisition has passed.

When my daughter lost her hearing as a young child, we didn’t notice. We were unaware she had inherited the most common gene known to cause pediatric deafness. We missed the signs and symptoms.

Well-baby checkups with the pediatrician didn’t include a discussion about hearing health. It wasn’t until major communication issues were noticed by a seasoned preschool teacher that we had her hearing tested. That’s when the difficult process of reversing her developmental delays began.

The time has come for all of us to acknowledge that children with delayed hearing loss are at a disadvantage from their peers with congenital hearing loss. The gap between onset and diagnosis is far too wide, and it often results in major communication and developmental disorders — all of which are preventable.

We cannot expect the medical community to be responsible for addressing this disparity. All of us need to know more about this health issue, and more of us need to take action.

So how do we do this? How do we increase the frequency of hearing assessments? How do we improve the likelihood that children who are deaf and hard of hearing will be discovered sooner?

Widespread community awareness that starts with targeted outreach is a good first step. Understanding the prevalence, risk factors and common signs of hearing loss — and the real-life consequences of late identification — would initiate a sense of urgency, and a call to action by parents, caregivers and early childhood educators.

We could demand referrals to audiologists at the first indication that something is amiss. “When in doubt, check it out,” would become our new community mantra.

Virginia was first. The New York State Assembly also recently announced it will be the second state to adopt Late Onset Hearing Loss Awareness Week.

With any luck, individuals, agencies, and other states and territories will join this movement for increased childhood screening. In the meantime, Virginians can start informing their circles of the importance of ongoing hearing health monitoring. Like all grassroots efforts, we can be the seeds.