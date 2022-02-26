Valerie L’Herrou and Esther Sherrard column: We can improve outcomes for children in foster care by investing in quality legal representation for their parents

By Valerie L’Herrou and Esther Sherrard

In Virginia, many children remain in foster care until they age out of the system. These youth do not have what many of us take for granted: a home “where, when you go there, they have to take you in.”

Virginia has been ranked as one of the nation’s top three worst states for children aging out of foster care since 2007. While parents of children in foster care receive attorneys to assist with navigating the legal system as they work to regain custody of their child, many of these attorneys don’t really help. Our system sets them up to fail.

Courts see a shortage of willing and qualified attorneys, and most parents don’t even get to meet their attorney before hearings. Usually, parents are assigned an attorney who has little or no training in parent defense, has no support to manage the case and is paid a flat fee of $120 — equal to a half-hour for most attorneys. In court, they face well-paid and well-resourced agency attorneys.

These cases require specialized knowledge. But Virginia’s system does not provide attorneys with sufficient funding or the expertise required to resolve cases to meet the needs of parents — or their children.

Such problems were identified in a 2015 report by the Virginia Commission on Youth and in a 2018 study by the Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission. But the commonwealth has done nothing to fix it.

Why is it important for children that we provide good legal representation for parents?

Children suffer when parents don’t get meaningful help navigating the legal system: Simply being removed from a parent’s custody is traumatic, and removal often can be safely prevented. Studies show removal can have lifelong effects, and the longer it takes for the child to find a permanent home, the more that trauma is compounded.

Good legal representation for parents improves outcomes for children

In states that provide top-notch legal representation to parents, outcomes for children are significantly improved. Children spend less time in foster care: whether they return to their parents, go to relative custody or get adopted. Fewer children age out of foster care.

Due to these improvements, the federal Children’s Bureau, which oversees much of the foster care system, encourages states to spend federal funds on parents’ attorneys.

Well-trained, professional parents’ counsel help children by shortening the time it takes for parents to address safety concerns. Good legal representation can improve visitation schedules, give courts a fuller picture of parent efforts and offer alternatives such as relative custody.

Good attorneys help parents focus on their child’s best interests.

What about when returning home is not best for the child?

Good legal representation for parents has been shown to improve a child’s likelihood of finding a different permanent family quickly — especially with relatives, which research has shown is often better for children. It shortens how long a foster case lasts because the parent knows the process was fair, and there are fewer court delays.

When children spend less time waiting for a permanent home, their lives are improved and their futures are brighter. Best of all: These studies also show there is no loss of safety to children.

Cost savings is another plus

If Virginia adopts this proven method for success, it could save a significant amount of money.

Foster care is expensive: Shortening the time a child is in foster care for even two months could more than pay for the cost of providing high-quality legal representation to parents. New York City, for example, has saved $40 million in foster care costs.

Virginia spends $305 million annually on foster care. Spending a few more dollars on better legal representation could save millions in foster care spending.

There is growing bipartisan support in Virginia to ensure families receive essential legal services. Advocacy groups have proposed creating pilot legal centers offering well-trained attorneys to make these improvements for children. Local courts and communities, including Fairfax, Wise and Lee counties, support creating centers that offer these services.

If these centers prove their worth during this two-year budget cycle — as they have in other states — the legislature can expand funding to create new centers in other high-need areas.

Virginia’s children deserve no less. They can’t wait for improvements to a system that impacts them for life.