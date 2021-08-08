Vee Lamneck column: Adopting transgender policies in schools is a win for all students

Across the state, school boards are adopting new policies that will help ensure the health and safety of transgender and nonbinary students in Virginia’s classrooms.
These well-researched policies provide an important road map for school districts to create welcoming and affirming environments for learners, something we want for all pupils. For the health and security of trans students, school boards must adopt the policies as soon as possible.
We know trans students are more likely than their cisgender peers to have negative experiences at school. According to a 2017 GLSEN study, 84% of trans students say they have been bullied and harassed in the classroom.
But there’s a solution: Data shows that students are less likely to experience discrimination at schools with supportive transgender policies.
With these statistics in mind — and based on feedback from students, families, school administrators and other experts as well as direction from lawmakers in 2020 — the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) released model policies earlier this year.
Some of these policies include prevention and responses to bullying, ensuring transgender and nonbinary students can use their correct pronouns and chosen names, and allowing all students to access restrooms and locker rooms that correspond to their gender identity. These guidelines are effective and mirror similar policies passed in more than a dozen other states.
School boards in the state are required by law to adopt policies aligning with the guidance for the treatment of transgender students in public schools in time for the 2021-22 school year.
It’s been heartening to see districts adopt the guidelines, including the Fairfax County School Board, which oversees the largest school system in the state.
In the Richmond region, Richmond Public Schools already has strong policies in place for trans students. For example, students were able to display their pronouns and chosen names on virtual platforms while they learned from home this year.
Unfortunately, because of misinformation, a small number of school boards are pushing back on the policies, which could have dangerous consequences for students.
These recent school board meetings, which often include transphobic statements, underscore how critical it is to create safer schools for trans and nonbinary youth. The ominous truth is, these school districts are putting the lives of transgender youth at risk.
Recent news reports also suggest a few school districts believe that by including gender identity in their nondiscrimination policy, they are complying with the VDOE’s policy.
Let me be clear: While inserting gender identity into a nondiscrimination policy is an important step toward diversity and inclusion, it is not enough. We need clear, consistent policies in place to keep transgender students safe.
The VDOE’s policies help schools create safe and affirming environments for all youth and ensure schools stay in compliance with state and federal laws.
In July, Equality Virginia filed an amicus brief along with more than 50 other organizations and leaders to express support for the policies and to push back on what we believe was a flawed and misguided lawsuit. A Lynchburg circuit court judge recently agreed when he dismissed the challenge.
The student and family experiences shared in the brief highlight how necessary the policies are to avoid harm caused by the lack of trans-inclusive practices. The accounts detail alarming examples of discrimination, physical violence, slurs and isolation in Virginia schools that no one should endure.
The stories are a stark wakeup call to anyone who cares about the safety and welfare of children.
Many of the parents involved in the brief had to change schools or districts to find safe classrooms for their children, while constantly advocating on their behalf. But not every family has the resources or ability to change school divisions to ensure their student feels safe and supported. Nor should they have to.
Across the country, there is an urgent need to create safe and affirming policies for transgender and gender nonbinary youth. Virginia school districts can get it right by adopting these policies now.
Vee Lamneck is executive director of Equality Virginia and can be reached at: vlamneck@equalityvirginia.org