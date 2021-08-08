Vee Lamneck column: Adopting transgender policies in schools is a win for all students

The VDOE’s policies help schools create safe and affirming environments for all youth and ensure schools stay in compliance with state and federal laws.

In July, Equality Virginia filed an amicus brief along with more than 50 other organizations and leaders to express support for the policies and to push back on what we believe was a flawed and misguided lawsuit. A Lynchburg circuit court judge recently agreed when he dismissed the challenge.

The student and family experiences shared in the brief highlight how necessary the policies are to avoid harm caused by the lack of trans-inclusive practices. The accounts detail alarming examples of discrimination, physical violence, slurs and isolation in Virginia schools that no one should endure.

The stories are a stark wakeup call to anyone who cares about the safety and welfare of children.

Many of the parents involved in the brief had to change schools or districts to find safe classrooms for their children, while constantly advocating on their behalf. But not every family has the resources or ability to change school divisions to ensure their student feels safe and supported. Nor should they have to.

Across the country, there is an urgent need to create safe and affirming policies for transgender and gender nonbinary youth. Virginia school districts can get it right by adopting these policies now.