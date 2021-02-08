Vee Lamneck column: The General Assembly has the opportunity to help end Virginia’s HIV Epidemic

Despite the availability of treatments that allow people living with HIV to live long, healthy lives and that prevent sexual transmission, the HIV epidemic remains a significant public health issue across the country and in Virginia. Laws in Virginia that criminalize a person’s HIV status are making the problem worse.
HIV criminalization refers to the use of laws and policies to target and punish people living with HIV. As of 2020, Virginia was one of 37 states with laws that criminalize the alleged potential exposure, nondisclosure or potential transmission of HIV.
To put it simply, HIV criminalization laws are an ineffective public health strategy. A 2017 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found no association between HIV or AIDS diagnosis rates, and the effectiveness of criminal exposure laws.
HIV criminalization laws deter HIV testing by subjecting those who know their status to the ever-present threat of arrest and criminal prosecution. They create mistrust of and alienation from public health institutions, and put people living with HIV at heightened risk of violence from intimate partners.
The answer to reducing HIV acquisition rates doesn’t belong in the Code of Virginia. Instead, we should continue to invest in prevention, care and services that help engage and retain people living with HIV in care.
This General Assembly session, we have an opportunity to strengthen the public health community’s response to the HIV epidemic in our state by passing Senate Bill 1138 to modernize and repeal outdated laws.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s most recent data, approximately 25,000 people in our state live with HIV. Data highlights that communities of color, LGBTQ+ individuals, people who use drugs and sex workers are most likely to be impacted by HIV.
Black transgender women likely experience some of the highest rates of HIV compared to other populations. HIV experts point to a historical lack of funding and outreach, along with access barriers to health care and other socioeconomic factors as some of the reasons causing the disproportionate HIV transmission rates in Black individuals.
The first laws to criminalize people living with HIV went into effect in the 1980s and 1990s, including Virginia. During the early days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, information was scarce, helping fuel a rapid, robust and often overreaching punitive response around the country. Today, these laws rooted in fear and bias don’t pass scientific muster.
For example, any person living with HIV who has sexual intercourse with another person without sharing their status with their partner is subject to a Class 1 misdemeanor. Yet it usually is virtually impossible for a defendant to prove they disclosed their status to their former partner.
Intimate conversations rarely take place in writing, after all. It’s one person’s word against another, and the person living with HIV can be charged and convicted, even if the former partner did not contract HIV.
Since we know — and the CDC agrees — that people who regularly take HIV medication and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV to anyone else, even without condoms, it’s clear that these laws actually get in the way of ending Virginia’s HIV epidemic.
The laws not only undermine public health, but they’re discriminatory and promote stigma. Like other parts of the criminal justice system, enforcement of HIV criminalization laws deeply is rooted in racial biases.
Measuring enforcement of HIV laws state by state is difficult because there is no central tracking system. While research is limited, the available data is alarming and inequitable, highlighting how people of color, specifically Black people, are harmed by discriminatory HIV laws.
A study of Georgia’s criminal cases by the Williams Institute, a public policy research group focused on sexual orientation and gender identity and based at the UCLA School of Law, showed that Black men and women are significantly more likely to be arrested for HIV-related offenses than their white counterparts. What’s more, Black men nearly are twice as likely to be convicted than white men.
Another Williams Institute report in California found that Blacks and Latinos made up 67% of those who encountered the California criminal justice system related to HIV laws, but made up only 51% of people living with HIV in the state.
We at Equality Virginia are grateful for the many advocates and organizations like ECHO-VA, the Positive Women’s Network — USA, and the Sero Project that have been working for years to reform these antiquated laws.
I’m proud that state Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, and Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, are taking on this important work through SB 1138.
This past week, the Virginia Senate passed the bill by a 21-17 margin. SB 1138 now moves to the House Courts of Justice Committee. It is essential that lawmakers pass this legislation as the state works to create a more equitable justice system and promote public health for all Virginians.
Our HIV epidemic cannot be ended by criminalizing those who are living with HIV.
Vee Lamneck is executive director at Equality Virginia. They can be reached at: vlamneck@equalityvirginia.org