Vee Lamneck column: The General Assembly has the opportunity to help end Virginia’s HIV Epidemic

Intimate conversations rarely take place in writing, after all. It’s one person’s word against another, and the person living with HIV can be charged and convicted, even if the former partner did not contract HIV.

Since we know — and the CDC agrees — that people who regularly take HIV medication and maintain an undetectable viral load cannot transmit HIV to anyone else, even without condoms, it’s clear that these laws actually get in the way of ending Virginia’s HIV epidemic.

The laws not only undermine public health, but they’re discriminatory and promote stigma. Like other parts of the criminal justice system, enforcement of HIV criminalization laws deeply is rooted in racial biases.

Measuring enforcement of HIV laws state by state is difficult because there is no central tracking system. While research is limited, the available data is alarming and inequitable, highlighting how people of color, specifically Black people, are harmed by discriminatory HIV laws.