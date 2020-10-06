Vivian L. Towe column: As an epidemiologist during COVID-19 and a mom, I need child care. Let au pairs help.

Since school started this past month, I tell myself every day that I don’t have it that bad — my kids aren’t toddlers and can work a computer; they don’t have learning disabilities, nor major health issues. But after seven hours of sitting still in front of their computers, the end of the school day is when their brains start melting: My 8-year-old twins and 12-year-old son flop about, screaming and fighting. It’s basically my daily alert that I need to end my own eight-hour computer stint and start making dinner.
So many American families are in the same situation: tackling remote learning, keeping multiple children on different schedules, working full-time jobs and managing household duties. Still, I don’t want my work as an epidemiologist, the writing I’m doing on the COVID-19 pandemic, my children’s education or our home life to suffer. It’s a balancing act where I’m trying to minimize the number of times all the plates fall down. And without child care, the plates are falling down much more often.
It didn’t have to be this way. We are one of roughly 20,000 families who typically employ au pairs — responsible, affordable, international caregivers sponsored by the State Department to live in our home. But in June, the White House suspended the majority of the visas au pairs use to come here, effectively ending the program when families needed it most. As an epidemiologist, I know that there are plenty of ways to bring people into the country safely — it already is happening for some essential workers. But unlike other developed countries that have strong safety nets, we seem to be sending the message that child care is not equally essential.
We hoped my work connected to COVID-19-related research would exempt our new au pair from the ban. Without much guidance available on how these visa exemptions work, we cobbled together some documentation showing how we meet the criteria. This past week, to our relief, the exemption came through. But by the time she arrives from Colombia, we will have been without child care for nearly three months.
My husband pulls his weight, but we both know I hold the additional job of household director, which includes much of the parenting, a reality for most mothers. According to a recent New York Times survey, 54% of women versus just 29% of men said they’d mostly be responsible for their children’s education on weekdays. Thirteen percent of parents said they’ve considered quitting their jobs. My family can’t afford that. Our government should be helping us to find solutions.
Infectious disease experts are in high demand right now, with job postings increasing by 71% in the first four months of this year. I facilitate COVID-19-related research that could impact the pandemic’s spread. Given that no one really knew what an epidemiologist was prior to the pandemic, I’m incredibly busy right now and most would agree that it is in the country’s best interest for me to work at full capacity. Let’s not make bringing an au pair this hard.
Child care is an essential service, which like so many, falls on the shoulders of immigrants. In addition to the au pair program, more than 278,000 immigrants also work in day care centers, according to New American Economy. Millions of Americans depend on these individuals. When my husband and I discovered we were having twins — and we already had an energetic 4-year-old — I knew we couldn’t do it alone.
We hired our first au pair back in 2012 to care for our children, and we’ve been a loyal part of the program ever since. Our au pairs have come from many different countries, including Thailand and Korea. Our children loved them and we considered them family members. Our last au pair even taught my kids how to prepare a Thai noodle dish, which they still make today (the kids cut raw meat!). In the process, our au pairs have improved their English, which helped them attend school and obtain higher-paying jobs. For us, it’s been a gift to know these intelligent young people are keeping our kids safe while pursuing their dreams.
All kinds of families use the au pair program, including doctors, teachers, military families and single parents. Few of them qualify for the current exemptions, yet all of them are desperate for safe, quality child care. Don’t hurt these families, working mothers and children by keeping au pairs out.
Vivian L. Towe is an epidemiologist and a mother of three in Alexandria. Follow her on Twitter: @VivianLTowe