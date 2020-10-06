Vivian L. Towe column: As an epidemiologist during COVID-19 and a mom, I need child care. Let au pairs help.

We hoped my work connected to COVID-19-related research would exempt our new au pair from the ban. Without much guidance available on how these visa exemptions work, we cobbled together some documentation showing how we meet the criteria. This past week, to our relief, the exemption came through. But by the time she arrives from Colombia, we will have been without child care for nearly three months.

My husband pulls his weight, but we both know I hold the additional job of household director, which includes much of the parenting, a reality for most mothers. According to a recent New York Times survey, 54% of women versus just 29% of men said they’d mostly be responsible for their children’s education on weekdays. Thirteen percent of parents said they’ve considered quitting their jobs. My family can’t afford that. Our government should be helping us to find solutions.

Infectious disease experts are in high demand right now, with job postings increasing by 71% in the first four months of this year. I facilitate COVID-19-related research that could impact the pandemic’s spread. Given that no one really knew what an epidemiologist was prior to the pandemic, I’m incredibly busy right now and most would agree that it is in the country’s best interest for me to work at full capacity. Let’s not make bringing an au pair this hard.