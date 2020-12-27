W. Brian McCann column: Va. legislature can give the gift of time to students with disabilities

Those who might be a few years younger, but whose focus also is building independence, are going to be similarly affected even though they might have a couple more years left of eligibility. More time in the classroom is needed for these students.

As we finally see some light at the end of this COVID-19 tunnel, we can start to focus on solutions that will ensure that all students make up for lost time in the classroom. I hope the members of the General Assembly, and legislatures throughout the country, consider expanding the age of eligibility for students receiving special education.

At best, they could follow Michigan’s example and expand the services to all students with disabilities to age 25. At a minimum, for students age 19 and older, they could provide them all one additional year of eligibility. This is not a large number of students.

In Virginia this past year, there only were 1,642 students ages 20 to 22 who were receiving special education. Sure, there are costs associated with this very easy option. However, costs for providing additional support to these students that they inevitably will need as adults, such as supported employment services, adult day services, residential supports and clinical care, will far outweigh the investment in expanding the time they are eligible for specialized education.

For students with disabilities, lost time can be found again.