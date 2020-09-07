W. Tayloe Murphy Jr. and L. Preston Bryant Jr. column: Mark Warner’s diligence led to the Great American Outdoors Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

By W. Tayloe Murphy Jr. and L. Preston Bryant Jr.

In this summer of political discontent, an extraordinary thing happened when Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed into law the Great American Outdoors Act, which some have billed as the most important environmental legislation in generations.

The act will provide billions of dollars to our national parks, forests and wildlife refuges, and in historic Virginia, where such federal recreation lands number in the millions of acres and draw millions of visitors, that is big news for conservation, tourism and jobs.

What has been less fully appreciated, however, is that Virginia’s own Sen. Mark Warner laid the groundwork for the act three years ago when he introduced the National Park Service Legacy Act.

It was this bill that first proposed significant funds to eliminate the National Park Service’s billions of dollars in backlogged infrastructure needs. When that proposal stalled, Warner, a Democrat, teamed up with Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican, and a handful of other senators from both sides of the aisle to introduce the Restore Our Parks Act, which garnered support from more than half of the Senate. That traction led to its eventual inclusion in a broader conservation package dubbed the Great American Outdoors Act.