W. Taylor Reveley IV column: As Virginia grows apart, our college campuses are a vital crossroads for citizenship

Longwood is a national leader in this work. This year’s senior class is our first to graduate having completed in its entirety our Civitae Core Curriculum, with training for democracy its north star. Civitae begins with a series of specialized classes starting as soon as they arrive, and culminates in a senior Symposium on the Common Good.

These courses, which constitute the general education path students take outside their major, are taught in small settings by top faculty. They move across disciplines because civic challenges rarely fit neatly into buckets. Students are pushed to sift evidence, to write and speak clearly, to work together in diverse teams and to reckon with real-world civic challenges, among the many that await them upon graduation.

When it’s easy to despair for the future, I draw hope from Longwood students like Anne Patterson. A senior political science major from Charlottesville, she’s been a leader on campus since freshman year, something which has exposed her during this fraught time politically to people with a wide range of perspectives. We’ve spoken together about how Longwood’s Civitae curriculum has given purpose and coherence to her college path, exposing her to a range of disciplines, and to faculty and fellow students who have broadened her horizons.