W. Taylor Reveley IV column: Cheer the American spirit in March Madness

Alexis de Tocqueville had a famous eye for spotting distinctive corners of American life that could only have sprung from a healthy democracy.

We might assume the reincarnated Count, traveling our pervasively gloomy country today in a world so off-kilter, would only despair. Certainly he would find few glimmers of hope anywhere near Washington in the realm of governance and elections.

But the observant French aristocrat always looked deeper into the soul of American democracy. And I suspect he would have cheered loudly at an annual rite of our culture blooming these next few weeks: March Madness.

De Tocqueville would have reveled in the happy camaraderie we’ve experienced this past week at Longwood University. Our men’s and women’s teams both qualified for their NCAA Division I basketball tournaments, each for the first time, with Farmville cheering it all and celebrating the programs with a town parade.

I believe he also would have latched on to something deeply good and uniquely American.

The NCAA Tournament is a pageant of American democracy, in the deep cultural sense de Tocqueville understood it. The shared experience of Americans cheering on their teams knits together diverse citizens in common focus and purpose. Like sports more generally, it serves as a kind of social mortar — connecting us to our neighbors and starting (nonpolitical) conversations at a time when so many forces are pulling us apart.

If conjuring a way to excite attention on the norms of free society, you might conjure March Madness. The tournament celebrates sportsmanship, rule-following, civility and equality of opportunity if not ultimate result. A single-elimination tournament is the ultimate meritocracy. Any low-seeded Cinderella can outplay a heavy favorite for 40 minutes and be rewarded with a victory. It happens every year.

The cynic could say it’s all just a long commercial for cars and beer, with millionaire coaches running a strange and exploitative side-business of higher education. But athletics and democracy are deeply rooted together.

Classical Athenians famously reverenced the Olympics, and the modern Olympics were animated by the modern drive worldwide for democracy. As American democracy flourished after the Civil War, team sports in America began to flourish as well, in particular as part of the fabric of colleges, where they helped transform higher education from an elite to a mass endeavor.

America’s colleges and universities in many ways are the prototypical “associations” that, to de Tocqueville, defined the greatness of American democracy. Those origins have produced a barely organized “system” and a remarkable variety of institutions — tiny liberal arts colleges, land-grant institutions and research universities, religious colleges, places for the academic elite and places whose identity resides in giving a leg up to those most in need.

Without such a diverse and distinctive fabric of institutions, the character of the NCAA Tournament would be utterly moribund. Imagine a similar athletics competition among parts of the rigid and far less distinguishable state-run institutions of, say, Germany or France. It’s no accident intercollegiate college athletics barely exist outside of the United States.

I suspect de Tocqueville would be particularly impressed by how powerful the “associations” of America’s colleges and universities are even to those who did not attend the institutions in the tournament — or even any college at all. This matters for democracy, too. Millions upon millions of Americans who did not go to college passionately cheer for the home team in part because they know sports are a pathway for a college education and the American dream for people they know.

In the 19th century, it was an emerging culture around college football that helped drive enrollment in American higher education. Today, for millions of students, the choice to go to college at all ties in real measure to college sports — for the opportunity to play or cheer. The result is a more educated populace that is more prepared for the duties of democratic citizenship.

These are reasons for celebration around the tournament as it begins. There also are, of course, reasons for cynicism. March Madness has lost much of its purity through overcommercialization.

Marquee events like the Masters golf tournament, or even the Olympics in its better moments, underscore the possibility of modern sports coverage and excitement without ubiquitous and intrusive advertising. The NCAA would be wise to find the courage to follow suit — even if it means leaving money on the table.

Doing so would strengthen the tie between the tournament, higher education and democracy. A different but important lesson in a democracy — and higher education — is that just because you can make money in a given instance doesn’t mean you should.

It’s not impossible to conceive of how the NCAA Tournament — for all the passion it creates and for all the good it does — could one day begin to founder, with overcommercialization or inequities eroding its galvanizing spirit. As those challenges are met, we should keep forefront in mind the way it brings a riven nation together.