Walter E. Williams column: Disgusting professorial teachings

Findley also addressed past violent riots, writing that she initially was opposed to the 2015 Baltimore riots and was worried for the police officers but changed her mind. She said: “I was scared for the fires, for the rioting, for the storefronts that would need to be rebuilt. That was my ‘protest differently,’ ‘all lives matter’ and ‘blue lives matter’ moment. I was wrong and I was called out.”

In the wake of financial problems, many colleges are crying broke and want government bailouts, but they have enough money to hire costly diversity people. For example, the University of Pennsylvania pays its chief diversity officer more than $580,000 a year.

The University of Michigan pays its vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer $385,000 per year. Other universities around the country pay their chief diversity officers annual salaries of $200,000 and up.

Many university professors do not buy into the gross academic deception that has become part and parcel of today’s college education today. They are too busy with their own research to get involved with campus politics.