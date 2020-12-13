Walter Lawrence column: An old doctor's take on the health care dilemma

I believe our national health care program sorely is in need of further change. The currently increasing COVID-19 problems temporarily have shifted our attention away from this need, and for good reason. But the pandemic actually has further impacted this national problem. Since I directly have been involved in health care as a physician since the 1940s, and in many venues ranging from private office practice to large hospital systems, I’d like to share both my observations and my recommendations.

Ever since the years right after World War II, the U.S. has been the world leader in both the basic and clinical research that has revolutionized health care both here and throughout the world. However, along with most Americans, I believe we need a significant change in our health care system to profit from this. We do want to assure inclusion of everyone as recipients, but the main goal now needs to be finding a solution to the escalating costs. They exceed those of all other developed nations despite their generally better health care outcome statistics than our own. Some of these current problems were addressed by the Affordable Care Act (ACA, also known as Obamacare) that, in fact, has ameliorated the incomplete coverage of some citizens. But it did not solve the problem of excessive costs that continues to plague us. How is the U.S. so different than these other nations and how can we alter things to correct our problem?