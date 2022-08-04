Walton Shepherd column: Landmark legislation protects Va. from climate crisis

Congress is considering landmark legislation to confront the climate crisis, cut energy costs for our families, strengthen the economy and make important investments in overburdened communities.

The Inflation Reduction Act is the strongest congressional climate action yet. It’s good for the country. It’s good for Virginia, and it should be passed without delay.

The bill calls for nearly $370 billion over 10 years in strategic energy, climate and community investments, along with $64 billion to cut prescription medicine prices for consumers and extend health care benefits under the Affordable Care Act. The bill invests $60 billion in marginalized communities — much-needed funding to support growth and resilience for low-income people and people of color on the front lines of climate hazard and harm.

It’s all paid for — and then some — by reforming federal payments for prescription drugs and ensuring profitable corporations pay their fair share like the rest of us.

The bill is called the Inflation Reduction Act because it would cut federal deficit spending some $300 billion over the coming decade, which economists say cools inflation and reduces home utility bills.

How? The bill provides powerful tax incentives to help make bill-slashing heat pumps, solar panels and other energy-saving retrofits more affordable for homeowners; make cheaper-to-drive electric cars — new and used — more accessible to middle- and low-income drivers; and help power companies produce more low-cost clean electricity from the wind and sun.

These measures are backed by broad majorities, including roughly 8 in 10 Richmonders. They understand that this legislation would make the U.S. economy more durable, with more than $60 billion in investment to support domestic production of wind turbines, solar panels, electric cars and advanced batteries across the entire supply chain.

The bill would create hundreds of thousands of jobs, bolstering a clean energy sector that already employs more than 3 million people nationwide — including 92,000-plus Virginians — at jobs that pay 25% more, on average, than the median wage.

Supporters also understand that climate investment is long overdue. Americans are paying the price for our failure to act as a nation to confront the rising costs and mounting dangers of the climate crisis.

In 2021 alone, extreme weather and climate-related disasters caused $153 billion in damage nationwide. This year’s toll continues to mount, including disastrous inland flooding in Virginia.

America’s West hasn’t been this dry in more than a millennia. The nation’s two largest reservoirs nearly are empty.

Wildfires have torched enough land this year — nearly twice the annual average — to cover the state of New Jersey. These blazes have threatened even Yosemite National Park’s giant sequoias and burned enough land in Alaska — yes, Alaska — to cover the state of Connecticut.

All of this is anticipated to get worse. Virginia is poised to see between five and eight weeks a year of searing temperatures, while crops decline and rising seas inundate our coastal real estate, including even colonial Jamestown.

Damages in the commonwealth are expected to total nearly $6 billion each year. Science tells us we can stop these threats if we cut climate-warming greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030, and stop adding this pollution to the atmosphere altogether by 2050.

The climate package would position the country for cuts of up to 40%, relative to 2005 levels. Emissions already are down 17% since then. Existing federal and state policies have put us on track to raise that figure to 30% by 2030. The provisions in the bill can push to that 40% figure.

What more is needed? At the federal level, President Joe Biden must use his well-established statutory authority to issue new standards to cut tailpipe emissions from cars; clean up dirty power plants; tighten home appliance efficiency; cut methane emissions; protect forests that capture carbon dioxide; and keep investors informed on climate risks.

Virginia also needs to protect its own progress in slashing emissions and delivering flooding prevention funding. Gov. Glenn Youngkin should abandon his plan to dismantle the commonwealth’s popular and effective climate pollution program — the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — and instead bring commonsense climate solutions to the table in Richmond.

Meanwhile, after years of inaction and months of negotiations, there is momentum to pass the strongest federal climate and clean energy bill yet. It’s on Congress to pass this legislation and send it to the president’s desk — for the good of the nation, and the good of Virginia.