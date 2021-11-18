Walton Shepherd column: What Build Back Better means for Virginia

The Build Back Better Act also will provide Virginia farmers, ranchers and forest owners with resources and technical assistance to enhance their ongoing stewardship of lands that naturally absorb carbon from the atmosphere and lock it away in healthier soils. That’s good for the climate and for farmers’ bottom line.

The act will help to advance equity across Virginia and build a more inclusive workforce. That’s because 40% of the clean energy investments in the bill will go to help disadvantaged communities. And 100% of it will help to cut the carbon pollution that is driving the climate crisis.

How? The Build Back Better Act is the centerpiece of a comprehensive strategy to cut greenhouse gases in half by 2030.

To get there, we’ll need new and ambitious carbon pollution and health standards at the state, local and national levels. And we’ll need to make sure our public lands and federal ocean waters, and every federal agency, are part of the climate fix, and not the problem.