Walton Shepherd column: What Build Back Better means for Virginia

This week, Congress began its debate on the Build Back Better Act, partner legislation to the sweeping infrastructure bill President Joe Biden signed on Monday.
The centerpiece of the national strategy to finally tackle the climate crisis, the Build Back Better Act calls for the largest U.S. investment ever in clean energy. For Virginia, that’s a triple play on jobs, innovation and a more equitable future for our people. Here’s why it should be enacted.
The global climate talks in Glasgow concluded last weekend with a definitive message: The world is moving on from the coal, oil and gas that are driving the climate crisis. There are cleaner, smarter, less costly ways to power our future, and making the shift is an existential imperative.
It’s also the economic play of our lifetime. Last year alone, clean energy drew more than $500 billion in global investment. That means trillions of dollars and millions of high-quality jobs over just the coming decade.
Virginia’s workers are especially well-placed to be winners in the clean energy sweepstakes. The Build Back Better Act will help, by strengthening Virginia’s position in the kinds of innovation and technology leading the way.
Clean energy employs nearly 90,000 Virginians. They’re making our homes and workplaces more efficient — for example, by installing solar panels and building one of the world’s most advanced offshore wind farms in waters off the Virginia coast.
The commonwealth is poised to become a leader in the adoption of electric vehicles, aided by forward-leaning state growth policies. And Virginia is committed to phasing out most coal-fired power plants by 2024 and getting 100% clean electricity by 2050.
The Build Back Better Act invests a record $550 billion over 10 years to accelerate this vital transition. This is strategic investment to help clean up our dirty power plants, precisely as Virginia is doing; tax incentives to make rooftop solar systems and electric cars more affordable for everyone; and coastal restoration funds to help Virginia communities exposed to rising seas, warming waters and increasingly devastating floods and storms.
The Build Back Better Act also will provide Virginia farmers, ranchers and forest owners with resources and technical assistance to enhance their ongoing stewardship of lands that naturally absorb carbon from the atmosphere and lock it away in healthier soils. That’s good for the climate and for farmers’ bottom line.
The act will help to advance equity across Virginia and build a more inclusive workforce. That’s because 40% of the clean energy investments in the bill will go to help disadvantaged communities. And 100% of it will help to cut the carbon pollution that is driving the climate crisis.
How? The Build Back Better Act is the centerpiece of a comprehensive strategy to cut greenhouse gases in half by 2030.
To get there, we’ll need new and ambitious carbon pollution and health standards at the state, local and national levels. And we’ll need to make sure our public lands and federal ocean waters, and every federal agency, are part of the climate fix, and not the problem.
We’re making real progress in Virginia, but more must be done to head off the worst consequences of climate change. And that’s why we need the Build Back Better Act.
This legislation also will help lower child care costs and improve health care coverage for our families. And it funds these investments in climate and communities by asking profitable corporations and wealthy individuals to pay their fair share to support a healthier, more prosperous and more equitable society.
Some, curiously, are opposed to the bill for that very reason, so let’s look at the facts.
U.S. corporations are on track to post a record $3.1 trillion in profits this year and pay $275 billion in federal taxes — 9% of earnings. In the previous record year, 2014, corporations paid $332 billion in federal taxes on earnings of $2.3 trillion.
You read that right. Corporations will earn 33% more this year than the previous record and pay 17% less in taxes — those, that is, that pay any at all.
No one begrudges corporate profit — so long as it doesn’t come at the expense of the rest of us, the environment or public safety and health. Companies thrive, though, on access to good roads and ports, educated workers, clean water and air, healthy customers, safe communities, secure financial markets and other fruits of public service.
To fund those national assets, and the manifest benefits they confer, each of us must pay our fair share. It’s part of the bargain in a functioning democracy. It’s how we invest, as a nation, in the good of us all.
That’s what the Build Back Better Act is all about. It’s time for Congress to enact it.
Walton Shepherd is the Virginia policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental advocacy group with more than 3 million supporters nationwide. He lives in Richmond. Contact him at: wshepherd@nrdc.org