Wayne F. Pryor column: For rural and urban Virginians, broadband access is a critical connection

But without access to broadband, rural Virginians are unable to access these services from their homes, and providers are limited to locating in areas with connectivity.

Most importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic caused many rural students to rely almost entirely on an internet connection to access education. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia estimates that 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students in the commonwealth lack access to broadband at home.

Without internet, these students are forced to drive to areas, or businesses, with a connection — or risk falling behind in school. This inequity between those with, and those without, internet deepens the consequences of the digital divide.

Rural Virginia has been in this position before. In the early 1900s, urban centers like Norfolk and Richmond built their economies around the new opportunities presented by electricity, while the vast majority of rural Virginia remained in the dark.

It wasn’t until President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the Rural Electrification Act in 1936 that we saw electricity reaching many parts of rural Virginia that had yet to be connected. By the start of World War II, roughly 90% of Virginia’s farms had access to electricity, which allowed farmers to utilize new technology and improved economic output.