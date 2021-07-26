Wayne F. Pryor column: For rural and urban Virginians, broadband access is a critical connection

Rural Virginia is known for its abundance of resources — timber, livestock, corn, soybeans and dairy, to name a few, but broadband internet access is not one of them.
Agriculture is Virginia’s largest industry and the key to rural prosperity; however, increasingly, participation in this industry requires reliable internet service.
Virginia’s farmers depend on broadband just as they do roads, rails and ports to reach customers and participate in the agricultural supply chain that feeds America. By embracing technology, farm operations can be more efficient, economical and environmentally friendly.
Today’s farmers are using precision agricultural techniques to make decisions that impact the amount of fertilizer a farmer needs to purchase and apply to the field, the amount of water needed to sustain the crop, and the amount and type of crop protectants the farmer might need to apply.
However, these yield-maximizing and efficient farming techniques require broadband connections for data collection and analysis performed on the farm and in the field.
Rural Virginians face numerous health disparities compared with their urban counterparts. Telemedicine can play an increasingly critical role in treating patients, improving health outcomes, lowering costs and helping health care providers maximize their impact in rural communities.
But without access to broadband, rural Virginians are unable to access these services from their homes, and providers are limited to locating in areas with connectivity.
Most importantly, the COVID-19 pandemic caused many rural students to rely almost entirely on an internet connection to access education. The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia estimates that 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students in the commonwealth lack access to broadband at home.
Without internet, these students are forced to drive to areas, or businesses, with a connection — or risk falling behind in school. This inequity between those with, and those without, internet deepens the consequences of the digital divide.
Rural Virginia has been in this position before. In the early 1900s, urban centers like Norfolk and Richmond built their economies around the new opportunities presented by electricity, while the vast majority of rural Virginia remained in the dark.
It wasn’t until President Franklin D. Roosevelt announced the Rural Electrification Act in 1936 that we saw electricity reaching many parts of rural Virginia that had yet to be connected. By the start of World War II, roughly 90% of Virginia’s farms had access to electricity, which allowed farmers to utilize new technology and improved economic output.
Connecting farms to electricity not only improved farm families’ standard of living, but also laid the foundation for the safe and robust food supply chain that has been enjoyed by Americans ever since.
Fortunately, the commonwealth of Virginia has been presented with an opportunity to resolve these issues and accomplish universal broadband, including in rural areas.
On July 16, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia plans to invest $700 million in American Rescue Plan funding to expedite the deployment of last-mile broadband infrastructure to unserved areas and close the digital divide within the next three years, with the majority of connections obligated within the next 18 months.
This proposal, when paired with the work of localities and broadband providers, will go a long way toward bridging the digital divide, and making Virginia the first state to declare universal broadband access.
We call on the General Assembly to support this use of federal dollars, and come together to ensure all Virginians have broadband internet access, and thus, equal access to the modern economy.
Regardless of your political party, or ZIP code, we all can agree that making this connection is crucial to our shared economic future, the education of our children, and assurance of a food supply that gives us stability and nourishment as a commonwealth and nation.
Wayne F. Pryor, a Goochland County hay and grain producer, is president of Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. With 130,000 members in 88 county Farm Bureaus, VFBF is Virginia’s largest farmers’ advocacy group. Contact him at: wayne.pryor@vafb.com