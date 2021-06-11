Wendi Weber column: Facing our climate's 'new normal' with solutions for people and wildlife in Virginia

At the Great Dismal Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, for example, centuries of draining the swamp to harvest timber and grow crops, coupled with development along the swamp’s margins, had compromised the landscape’s natural drainage.

The changes dried out the swamp’s peat soil, which, unable to absorb water, led to escalated flooding and elevated fire risk for the wildlife refuge and neighboring communities. In 2011, a wildfire started by a lightning strike burned through Great Dismal for more than 100 days.

Following Hurricane Sandy in 2012, the service received more than $3 million in federal funds to build 12 water control structures in the Portsmouth Ditch area, located in the northeastern corner of the swamp, to help restore that drainage.

Today, these structures are working as intended.

They’re helping disperse water, allowing it to leave the swamp more slowly and in more locations, reducing the threat of downstream flooding within the refuge and in communities beyond its boundaries.

A return to more natural — and slower — patterns of drainage is also helping keep the swamp’s peat soil from drying out. The resulting reduction in wildfire risk is good news for people and nature.

Increasing climate challenges call for smart, adaptive and innovative solutions. In warmer, wetter, stormier parts of the world, strengthening natural infrastructure is the new normal we need to rise to these challenges.