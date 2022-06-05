Wendy Cohn and Thomas P. Loughran Jr. column: A comprehensive approach to better cancer prevention and care for all Virginians

By Wendy Cohn and Thomas P. Loughran Jr.

Thanks to incredible improvements in screening, new medications and advancements in treatment options, the most recent data from the American Cancer Society shows the cancer death rate in the United States fell 32% between 1991 and 2019. That equals almost 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths than if the death rate had remained unchanged, which speaks to how rapidly cancer care has improved over the last three decades.

Researchers and care providers at UVA Cancer Center have been at the forefront of those advances — leading the National Cancer Institute to designate UVA as Virginia’s first and only Comprehensive Cancer Center, and one of just 52 in the United States.

But what does that designation mean for the average Virginian? It means that even as cancer treatments, research and guidelines continue to rapidly change and improve, no resident should need to leave the commonwealth for world-class cancer care, access to cutting-edge clinical trials and the best information on reducing cancer risk.

On the research front, our team of 165 cancer researchers from 23 academic fields works tirelessly to better understand cancer and develop breakthrough treatments. More than 100 clinical trials at UVA are examining potential cancer treatments. Over the past five years, 14,503 individuals participated in cancer clinical trials at UVA, including 2,114 people involved in therapeutic trials.

UVA Cancer Center is home to some of the world’s leading researchers in the emerging field of immunotherapy, which strengthens the immune system’s ability to recognize and defeat cancerous cells.

Dr. Daniel “Trey” Lee is a pioneer in chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, which modifies white blood cells (known as T-cells) to become highly effective cancer killers, and then infuses them back into a patient’s body.

One of Lee’s colleagues, Dr. Lawrence G. Lum, also uses T-cells in an innovative approach to battling cancer. Lum turns T-cells into a cancer-killing force, linking two antibodies that bind to both T-cells and tumor cells. When these special T-cells then are infused back into a patient’s body, they serve as a kind of vaccine to protect them against their own tumors.

And while our researchers work to advance cancer care, UVA Cancer Center’s education and community outreach teams work diligently to prevent cancer. In central Virginia, we are partnering with Central Virginia Health Services (CVHS) to offer free colorectal cancer screenings to uninsured patients.

The goal is improve access and get more people screened. Only 70.8% of eligible Virginians are up to date on their screenings, which is below the statewide goal of 80%.

Thanks to a grant from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, UVA Cancer Center and five rural CVHS sites are offering free at-home, stool-based screenings. Eligible patients who test positive through this screening then can receive a free colonoscopy, paid for by the grant.

In Southwest Virginia, UVA Cancer Center has worked with its Southwest Virginia Community Advisory Board to focus on reducing tobacco use, increasing lung and colorectal cancer screenings, and preventing HPV-associated cancers. Here’s one example: Supported by a grant from The Rapha Foundation, and in partnership with Mountain Empire Older Citizens and local school divisions, we’ve conducted community workshops and public education efforts to increase the region’s HPV vaccination rates.

We are optimistic our new status as a comprehensive cancer center will help bring more leading minds to the commonwealth to further expand our scientific research and open even more innovative clinical trials. Together with our statewide outreach and education efforts, our goal is to reduce the terrible burden of cancer for all Virginians, wherever they may live.