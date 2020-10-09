Wendy Collins Perdue column: Reflecting on 150 years of Richmond Law

One-hundred-and-fifty years ago, on Oct. 10, 1870, the School of Law at the University of Richmond opened. Originally housed at the corner of Grace and Lombardy streets in Richmond’s Fan District, the law school welcomed an inaugural class of 30 students.

A lot has changed over the past 150 years. For starters, the founders of the school would be more than a little surprised to learn that the current dean is a woman, as are more than half of the students, and that more than a quarter of our students identify as Black, Indigenous or people of color.

But amid the changes, one thing remains the same: the vital importance of a strong legal education in the success of our democracy and the rule of law.

Legal education matters because law matters. Law is the connective tissue of our social order. It structures everything from our most intimate family relationships to our most public political processes. Throughout the world, countries recognize that economic growth and stability depend on a stable and just legal system; this, in turn, requires an infrastructure of high-quality lawyers and judges. And when democracy is ailing, lawyers are the ones who, like doctors at an accident scene, step in to assist.