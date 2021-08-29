Wendy Philleo column: Let's transform Virginia's transportation system. Here's how.

RGGI already has generated $43 million for Virginia, a number that is expected to grow to at least $109 million in this year alone. These funds will help Virginia invest in energy-efficiency projects and coastal resiliency measures across the commonwealth.

TCI has the potential to be even more impactful: It’s expected to bring in more than $250 million in its first year and $3 billion over 10 years for Virginia alone. Virginia can invest these funds into equitable transportation projects that benefit communities statewide.

However, powerful forces are working against Virginia’s participation in the program, pushing misinformation campaigns about TCI because it is in their best interest to keep Virginians tethered to fossil fuels.

A linchpin of this campaign by the fossil fuel industry is its claim that TCI will raise gas prices by 50 cents or more. Yet TCI was specifically structured to not let gas prices skyrocket. The maximum price increase that we might see would be 9 cents — well within the regular price fluctuations Virginians already experience on a daily basis.