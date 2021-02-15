Wendy Philleo column: Now is the time to help more Virginians drive electric

Electric vehicles aren’t just the thing of Super Bowl ads and President Joe Biden’s new plans for the U.S. fleet.

They’re a hot topic of discussion and with good reason: Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in Virginia.

If we are to dramatically change direction on climate, we have to make it as easy as possible — as quickly as possible — for all Virginians to drive electric vehicles.

Fortunately, the House of Delegates has passed an electric vehicle (EV) rebate bill, now before the state Senate, that will help do just that: The proposed legislation, House Bill 1979, would provide a $2,500 “point-of-sale” rebate for all buyers of new, used or leased electric vehicles at the time of sale, plus an additional $2,000 for low- and moderate- income individuals.

It is a carefully designed EV incentive program to help Virginians across the economic spectrum go electric.

The rebate would work much differently from a tax credit. Unlike the federal EV tax credit, which helped accelerate the EV market but did so while rewarding individuals with higher tax liabilities, this EV incentive program would give more support to families who need the most help.