With another presidential election approaching, the chorus complaining about the Electoral College has begun again. This time, they have brought the so-called National Popular Vote Interstate Compact. It is a bad idea.
The idea is for states to pass parallel laws, instructing their electors to vote for whichever candidate wins the popular vote nationwide. The compact would take effect when states making up an electoral majority (270 votes) have adopted the plan. So far, states representing 196 electoral votes have enacted the proposal. But it has serious problems.
Let’s start with the Constitution. We have an established procedure for amending our fundamental law, which advocates of various election reforms successfully have used eight times over the years. Anyone who wants to elect presidents by popular vote should follow that procedure, too.
An interstate compact is not an acceptable alternative. Moreover, the Constitution requires that interstate compacts be approved by Congress. Yet, nothing in the proposal contemplates obtaining congressional consent.
The proposal also ignores our federal structure. In places where voters happen to favor the same candidate as the national popular vote, the electors would be voting for that candidate anyway. The proposal only would change electoral votes where local voters favor a different candidate than the one nationally favored. Thus, the compact would tell state electors to disregard their own citizens’ choice and instead vote for someone else’s choice.
Under Supreme Court precedent, a state legislature need not delegate to its citizens how the state’s electoral votes will be cast. But, it is problematic to delegate that decision to citizens of other states. Recently, in Chiafalo v. Washington, the Supreme Court upheld the power of states to punish “faithless electors,” and emphasized the long tradition of state electors voting for “the candidate whom the state’s voters have chosen.” The proposed compact flouts that tradition and the federal structure it represents.
There also are equal protection problems when different voting rules are used in the same election. Today, states have different rules on key issues, such as early voting, absentee voting, voter identification and so on.
If we just are voting for our own states’ electors, interstate uniformity is unnecessary. Intrastate uniformity is enough. But, if our votes are going to determine how electors in other states will vote, we will need uniform rules. The proposal does not address this problem.
Advocates of the compact complain about the current winner-take-all rules. Voters in a state might favor one candidate over another by a narrow margin, but the winner will receive all of that state’s electoral votes. That might seem unfair, but we don’t need to abolish our current electoral system to give weight to the minority’s preference in the final national tally.
The Constitution does not mandate winner-take-all. In Maine and Nebraska, presidential candidates receive one electoral vote for each congressional district they carry, with the candidate garnering the most votes statewide receiving two more electoral votes. Other states could adopt the same plan.
Some say it is undemocratic if the candidate receiving the most popular votes does not win. But, this ignores federalism, the principle that allows our diverse collection of states to unite as one country. Democratic principles are important, but they must be applied in the context of our federal structure.
Americans wear two political hats — federal and state — as we see in elections for our national legislature. Seats in the U.S. House of Representatives are based on population. We all have an equal say about who sits in the House and this obviously is democratic. When we vote in congressional races, we wear our federal hat.
In the U.S. Senate, however, every state has equal representation, a principle so important it cannot be changed by constitutional amendment. When we vote in a Senate race, we really are wearing our state hat. We all have an equal say in who represents our own state and this also is democratic.
While Congress has two houses, we cannot divide the presidency. In presidential elections, we wear our federal and state hats at the same time: hence, the Electoral College. By allocating votes partly on population and partly on state equality, we respect both federalism and democratic values.
There also are practical reasons not to switch to a popular vote system. If the vote were close, public confidence in the outcome would require a nationwide recount. But, the Florida recount in the 2000 presidential race between George W. Bush and Al Gore showed how much confusion, delay and distrust can come from recounting just a single state.
Multiply that near fiasco by 50 (plus the District of Columbia) and the result would be a complete disaster. No one would know the result for weeks. There would be dueling transition groups. The nation would be terribly divided and the legitimacy of the eventual winner severely undermined. We should not court such self-destruction.
Our electoral vote system has worked for more than 200 years. We should keep it.
