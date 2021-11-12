William L. Murray column: Positioning Virginia as the leader in offshore wind

We welcome this review, because it will show that the project has significantly more benefits than costs, on the order of $2.5 billion. It also will show that CVOW has the same energy cost it did when it first was announced in 2019, what is termed in both the industry and Virginia law as the “levelized cost of energy.” This measure considers all costs: construction, operating and fuel, as well as any applicable tax credits.

We estimated in 2019 that the levelized cost of CVOW would be between $80 and $90 per megawatt hour (an industry term for enough energy to serve 250 homes), which is well below the cap of $125 in Virginia law. We currently estimate the levelized cost at $87 per megawatt-hour, which is substantially below the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s most recent estimate of the comparable cost for new natural gas combustion turbine facilities: $106.62 per megawatt-hour.

In a recent investor call, we noted that our project’s levelized cost could go as low as $80 (the low end of our 2019 estimate) based on pending federal tax changes. This is among the most cost-competitive offshore wind projects in the nation.