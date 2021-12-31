William Lambers column: A New Year's wish of school meals to change the world

The Virginia-based charity Nascent Solutions recently heard some heartfelt thanks from a fifth-grade student in Cameroon.

Madinatou Hamadou and her classmates have been receiving school meals from Nascent Solutions, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program. The meals have changed the kids’ lives for good.

Because the meals were being provided at school, Madinatou was allowed by her parents to attend class. Before the school meals program was started, she and her classmates were being kept home to work and getting ready to be married.

Madinatou spoke at a school event to celebrate the U.S-sponsored meals. This event was attended by Christina Hardaway of the U.S. Embassy in Cameroon. In tears, Madinatou thanked Nascent Solutions and the United States, and prayed the meals would continue.

Children all around the world, like Madinatou, want more than anything the gift of school meals for the new year. In impoverished countries, children are desperate for at least one meal a day. If they can get meals at school, they also can have the strength to learn. And in many cases, parents will not send their children to school unless they have the promise of the meals.