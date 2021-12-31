William Lambers column: A New Year's wish of school meals to change the world

The Virginia-based charity Nascent Solutions recently heard some heartfelt thanks from a fifth-grade student in Cameroon.
Madinatou Hamadou and her classmates have been receiving school meals from Nascent Solutions, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program. The meals have changed the kids’ lives for good.
Because the meals were being provided at school, Madinatou was allowed by her parents to attend class. Before the school meals program was started, she and her classmates were being kept home to work and getting ready to be married.
Madinatou spoke at a school event to celebrate the U.S-sponsored meals. This event was attended by Christina Hardaway of the U.S. Embassy in Cameroon. In tears, Madinatou thanked Nascent Solutions and the United States, and prayed the meals would continue.
Children all around the world, like Madinatou, want more than anything the gift of school meals for the new year. In impoverished countries, children are desperate for at least one meal a day. If they can get meals at school, they also can have the strength to learn. And in many cases, parents will not send their children to school unless they have the promise of the meals.
The USDA McGovern-Dole Food for Education Program offers this hope worldwide to children in poor countries like Cameroon. The initiative was named after former U.S. Sens. George McGovern and Bob Dole, who dedicated their careers to fighting hunger.
Charities including Nascent Solutions, the World Food Program, Catholic Relief Services, CARE, Save the Children and others provide the school meals using McGovern-Dole funding.
The World Food Program, for example, uses McGovern-Dole resources to provide school meals in Ethiopia, a country threatened by famine. Catholic Relief Services uses McGovern-Dole to feed school children in Mali, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone and other nations.
There are so many more children across the globe who need school meals, too. A recent warning from the World Food Program said 43 countries are facing famine conditions within their borders. Hunger is escalating worldwide because of conflict, climate change and the spread of COVID-19.
Poor children need school meals to fight hunger and improve their education. McGovern-Dole projects do this by providing the meals but also supporting improvements to school facilities, community gardens, teacher training, vitamin distributions and other projects.
The Nascent Solutions McGovern-Dole program also provides take-home rations and helped develop school farms, school infrastructure, water points, libraries, teacher training and general nutritional support.
McGovern-Dole projects aim to help nations develop their own national school lunch program, supported by local farmers. While initially the food may come from American farms to jump-start the program, the ultimate goal is to have the country provide the food from its own farms.
Catholic Relief Services, for example, has homegrown school feeding projects in Burkina Faso and Mali. These two nations have suffered from hunger and conflict.
Many more children in developing countries need the school meals. Cameroon’s government has asked for the McGovern-Dole program to be expanded.
The McGovern-Dole program should be increased by Congress to at least $300 million a year to feed more hungry schoolchildren around the world. That would be a wonderful gift in the new year.
School meals for children must be prioritized in our foreign policy, as it was during the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe from World War II. As the plan’s architect, George Marshall, once said: “If we fail to do our part for the nourishment and care and normal development today of the children with whom our children will have to live tomorrow, we shall have failed in statesmanship as well as in humanity.”
In this new year, let’s commit to provide more children around the world with school meals.
William Lambers is an author who partnered with the U.N. World Food Program and Catholic Relief Services on the book, “Ending World Hunger.”
Contact him at: williamlambersc@aol.com