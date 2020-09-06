William Lambers column: On Labor Day, think of Bread and Roses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we celebrate Labor Day and hard-working Americans, let’s also think of Bread and Roses. For back in 1912, that’s what inspired laborers in the textile mills of Lawrence, Mass., to go on a history-making strike. They stood up for the rights of workers and the poor — ideals we must carry on today.

Many immigrant women and children worked long, grueling hours at the American Woolen Company’s mills in Lawrence. Producing fabric for clothing was dangerous work. One 14-year-old, Carmela Teoli, caught her hair in the machines and was so badly wounded that she had to be hospitalized for months.

A small victory appeared to happen for these laborers in January 1912, when Massachusetts passed a law lowering the working week for women and children from 56 hours to 54. How did management respond? They cut each worker’s wages by 32 cents to make up for the lost hours.

Thirty-two cents might not seem like a lot of money today, but back in 1912, that made the difference in being able to afford food. The workers in the textile mills lived in poor, cramped conditions and were struggling to get by. When the workers learned of the pay cut, it made them furious.