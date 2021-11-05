William P. Sowers Jr. column: Men, take paternity leave to embrace fatherhood

That is not to say that men who cannot take time off for paternity leave are not involved enough with their children. As working parents know, the United States does not require employers to offer paid parental leave. Few people can afford to take weeks of unpaid leave. Nor do I mean to imply that single mothers are not excellent parents. They are.

What I mean to say is this: Taking paternity leave is a gift, and if you are able to, you should take it.

The truth is that paternity leave rocks. You get to spend time with your spouse and child(ren), unencumbered by the demands of work. You get to shut off the part of your brain that brings work home, or worries about how you are performing, or hopes for a better assignment, or stresses about how to deal with the manager who is making a hard job harder for no apparent reason.

Instead of working (or thinking about work), you get to play. You get to relax with your family. You find time, between the feedings and diapers, to read, listen to podcasts or catch up on episodes of “Only Murders in the Building.” You get to cook and clean and prepare yourself for the coming months of exhaustion.