William Penniman column: Building code updates are needed to protect Virginians

Unfortunately, BHCD has followed a process that favors builders, not residents. Home builders blocked compliance with the 2012 IECC standards, raising residents’ energy costs ever since, and their lobbyists have continued to hold Virginia back by refusing to consent to sensible updates offered in advisory group meetings, often without any analytic support. Given very little time to review the many proposals before it, the board has defaulted to approving just the unopposed (“consensus”) proposals, rarely taking up “non-consensus” proposals, regardless of the merits. The results disserve buyers, tenants and the commonwealth, and are inconsistent with recognized building standards.

Now pending before the board are multiple proposals to update the building code to reduce residents’ energy costs through greater efficiency, and to make it easier and less costly for residents to reduce energy costs and carbon footprints in the future. These include proposals to fully comply with 2018 IECC standards for building envelope efficiency and air leakage; make dwellings ready for additions of solar energy and for electrification of appliances and vehicles; require heat pumps instead of resistance heating that uses twice the energy; establish clear performance standards for dwellings marketed as “zero-energy” or “zero-energy ready”; and require builders to install one energy-saving measure chosen from a list of options.

These measures will protect the health, safety and welfare of residents and the commonwealth, and are supported by grassroots organizations with more than 30,000 members. They will produce benefits exceeding costs and are based on recognized standards. It is vital that BHCD members step up to consider and approve these proposals or stronger ones.