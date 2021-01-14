William R. Johnson column: Look to Israel as a model for vaccination

My 73-year-old cousin lives in Israel and received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in late December. By way of contrast, my local health authority, the Blue Ridge Health District, recently announced that vaccination of people ages 65 to 74 likely will begin in late spring.

A person that age, like me, might be lucky to get their first dose around July 1 since that age group is part of a much larger vaccination group (1c) that is 29% of the state’s population and will take several months to vaccinate.

Compared to my Israeli cousin, that implies a half year more of COVID-19 deaths that, I estimate, will lead to at least 1,856 additional deaths in this age group. That’s more than the total number of Virginians who died serving in the entire Vietnam War and more than twice the number of Virginians of all ages who died in traffic accidents in 2019.

And in light of the new, more contagious virus strains and the recent explosion of cases, my estimate might be too low. Clearly the way Virginia is vaccinating is going to have important consequences for the lives and deaths of Virginians.

Why is Israel doing better than Virginia? How soon a person gets the vaccine is determined both by the order of the waiting line (priority) and the speed the line moves (efficiency). Israel differs from Virginia on both counts.