William Stilley column: Medical interventions for alcohol addiction are needed

Every week, we’re learning more about the many ways alcohol addiction and excessive drinking are wreaking havoc on our communities. As The Times-Dispatch recently reported, a study found U.S. alcohol-related deaths jumped by 25% during the first year of the pandemic. By one analysis, there were 996 alcohol-related deaths in Virginia in 2020, up 178% from 20 years earlier.

In his April proclamation for Alcohol Awareness Month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin also noted statistics showing more than 15% of Virginia adults binge drink, and in 2021, “there were 6,259 alcohol related crashes resulting in 3,908 injuries and 239 fatalities in Virginia according to preliminary data.”

Now, a new study shows yet another way alcohol misuse is taking a toll. A team of scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzed data on more than 174 million visits to emergency departments from 2018 to 2020. All of these were nonfatal, so they did not include cases in which people died due to alcohol-related causes.

The researchers found the percentage of emergency department visits related to alcohol edged up each year. During the second quarter of 2020, they were up a whopping 24% from a year earlier.

In the initial months of the pandemic, people largely stayed home — so emergency department visits in general substantially dropped. But alcohol-related visits did not drop by as much, and they soon resumed prepandemic patterns, the researchers wrote.

The upshot is if this trend continues, excessive drinking will keep adding an even greater burden to the nation’s already overwhelmed hospitals — a problem that will be compounded by the health care worker shortage.

Alcohol addiction has been around for as long as alcohol itself. (The oldest known alcohol production was in 7000 B.C. in China.) But modern science offers a new way to understand it, and new strategies to address it.

Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a recognized medical condition. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism explains that it is considered a brain disorder, “characterized by an impaired ability to stop or control alcohol use despite adverse social, occupational, or health consequences.” Some medical institutions, like Yale Medicine, call it a “chronic brain disease.”

Viewing it through this lens helps remove the stigma and the suggestions that people with addictions simply could will themselves to overcome the illness.

Medical interventions are necessary. Some medicines can help quell the urge to binge drink, but they often have severe side effects, tolerability issues and limited effectiveness. From our home base in Virginia, my team is working on an exciting new field that offers great hope: genetically targeted medicines.

Studies show about half the risk of AUD has a genetic component. By designing medications for people with specific genetic markers, we’re aiming to help people suppress their urge to drink excessively.

Contrary to popular assumptions, we believe it is possible to treat AUD without people having to abstain entirely from drinking. The successful trials so far give us hope that within the next few years, we will be able to bring a drug to market.

To be clear, programs aimed at public messaging also are a crucial component of tackling AUD and binge drinking. As a recent Times-Dispatch editorial noted, “Amid the aftereffects of the pandemic, education and prevention tools matter more than ever.”

A recent study by a team of Virginia Tech researchers explored a tactic that can help: encouraging a certain way of thinking about the future.

Many people with addictions engage in “delay discounting.” They want the more immediate reward of excessive drinking, and discount the larger reward of learning to control or suppress the urge. The Virginia Tech team found that when people are prompted to engage in “episodic future thinking” — a term for imagining or simulating experiences they might have in the future — they significantly reduce their alcohol intake.

Families in Virginia and across the United States are suffering. Most of us know and love someone who has struggled with AUD. But we are living through a time of scientific discoveries and innovation — and there’s reason for optimism.