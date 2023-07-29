Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The parking lot at the beleaguered Hickory Hill Community Center was nearly full Thursday evening. The center — inside and outdoors — was bustling.

Residents met inside the former schoolhouse to strategize on how to ward off several assaults on the center. Richmond’s 40+ Double Dutch Club prepared for a jump rope “playdate” in Chicago this weekend. More than a dozen men gathered to kick the ball around on the soccer field; young children played on sliding boards.

The center, at 3000 E. Belt Blvd. in the 8th District, appeared to be the epitome of community for Black and Hispanic people who live nearby. But a city that touts its bona fides as a just and equitable place is using tactics from the old playbook of environmental racism and political exclusion.

In a nonsensical perversion of public policy, the city is permitting a burn tower at this community center — part of a relocation of a Richmond Fire Department training facility from Sandston. For a half-dozen occasions a year, children and adults in this environmentally fragile area of South Richmond will be exposed to noxious fumes in a place of recreation and repose.

Adding insult and inconvenience to this May action by Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond City Council, the Richmond Electoral Board, along partisan lines, voted Wednesday to close Hickory Hill as an early voting location. Its residents will now have to travel about 20 to 30 minutes to the electoral board’s home office at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.

The latter insult to area residents is easier to explain: The city’s three-member electoral board is majority Republican. Richmond votes overwhelmingly Democrat, but state law dictates that the party that wins the gubernatorial election gets to hold a majority on local election boards. To the victor goes the spoils — even if they carry an undemocratic stench sadly on brand in a state with a disgraceful legacy of voter suppression.

But the environmental insult being heaped on Hickory Hill cannot be blamed on partisanship. Indifference and expediency seem to be more likely culprits.

Hickory Hill lies in a documented heat island that hastens illness and shortens life spans. This action is at loggerheads with Stoney’s actions to increase green space in South Richmond. This is not people-centered public policy or sound land management, and apparently a majority of the city’s Urban Design Committee and its Planning Commission agree; both denied the application to relocate the training facility in this area.

But Stoney and 8th District Councilwoman Reva Trammell, who represents Hickory Hill, teamed to override the denials. The City Council approved, with the exception of an abstention by 1st District Councilman Andreas Addison, who opposed the project as a member of the Planning Commission.

Yes, Trammell is an ardent proponent of all things public safety. But the fire facility and burn tower — shipping containers on a concrete slap — provide no intrinsic value to a neighborhood that needs cleaner air and greener spaces — not smoke and mirrors.

In May, on RVAdirt’s Municipal Mania program, it was noted that the Hickory Hill area is already afflicted with high rates of asthma and diabetes, and lower life expectancies. As for the contention that the center is underutilized, neighborhood civic leader Monica Esparza said: “All kind of activities go on at the Hickory Hill Community Center, inside and out. Cultural activities, art activities, sports activities, card games ... go over there any day, it’s packed full of folks,” Esparza said.

“It just doesn’t make sense. It goes against the Master Plan,” said Amy Wentz, co-founder of Southside ReLeaf, an environmental group that planted more than 100 trees at the community center in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and other nonprofits. She added that it goes against RVAgreen 2050, which describes itself as the city’s “equity-centered climate action and resilience planning initiative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030, achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and help the community adapt to Richmond’s climate impacts of extreme heat, precipitation, and flooding.”

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Chesterfield, who represents the Senate district that includes Hickory Hill, is assisting the community in trying to gain a historic designation for the site, which, according to the Chesterfield Observer, was that of the first Black high school in Chesterfield County when it opened in 1915.

“Preserving the historical sites of our Black, Indigenous People, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities is essential to our efforts to address systemic injustices in Virginia. When we lose the physical structures and the spaces that resonate with our communities’ various narratives, we lose that history itself,” she said in an email.

“The Hickory Hill School, which now serves as a central community anchor for the Hickory Hill neighborhood, is a site precious to the people who live there. They have worked hard to rehabilitate the center, to provide creative learning opportunities for children, and to establish green spaces that attract families for outdoor recreation. The Hickory Hill School may very well be one of Virginia’s last few remaining Rosenwald Schools. We preserve what we value, and when we protect spaces such as Hickory Hill, we send a clear message that we value the people of this community.”

Or, a clear message on who we don’t value.

The sacrificing of Hickory Hill took place around the same time that the City Council voted to approve the Diamond District. And the most vocal opponents of the fire tower are not Trammell’s people — Wentz ran against her in the most recent council election.

But political expediency and retribution make for poor public policy. Black and brown residents in historically marginalized communities are convenient foils. It’s yet another example of how empty the City Hall talk is of equity and social justice.

“For decades, the RFD has traveled outside of the community to train our firefighters, which cost our taxpayers almost $1M a year that can now be repurposed for use at Hickory Hill. Moreover, having the Fire recruits embedded in the community is a win-win,” city spokesperson Petula Burks said in an email. She added that the fire tower “does not pose an environmental threat to the community.”

The residents of Hickory Hill — which was part of the city’s 1970 annexation of a portion of Chesterfield — need more than hollow assurances. Even before that annexation, the city of Richmond operated a landfill across from the school. A group of Black residents represented by L. Douglas Wilder asked the county to close the landfill.

That’s an apt prologue in a long history of community contamination. We need greater outcry to prevent Hickory Hill from again being burned.

