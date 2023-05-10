May’s Mental Health Awareness month began with inauspicious horror, as a man in the midst of a mental health crisis died in a chokehold on a New York subway train.

News stories say Jordan Neely threatened passengers on that train. But the clearest narrative of what happened on that train on May 1 is that Neely — hungry, thirsty and unhoused — unnerved enough of his fellow passengers that one took matters into his own hands.

Such is the stigma and discrimination surrounding mental illness, said Hannah Wesolowski, chief advocacy officer for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). “For some reason, it is very easy to dehumanize people with mental illness and feel like they are not deserving of care and support.”

Although our society is talking about mental health a lot more, “there’s still a lot of fear around people with mental illness. There is this misconception that people with mental illness are violent. That’s overwhelmingly not the case,” she said.

“For years or centuries we’ve not treated people with mental illness as humans who deserve dignity and respect,” while not investing in the care and support they need, she said. “And we see this repeatedly throughout the country in every community. It’s honestly hard to think of a day that goes by where we don’t hear of a tragedy. Very often a person in a mental health crisis is more likely to come in contact with law enforcement than a mental health professional.”

Neely’s life, by all accounts, was irrevocably altered by violence — his mother was murdered by her boyfriend, her body found in a suitcase. He went from a popular Michael Jackson impersonator to a man with known mental health woes and numerous arrests, before being killed in a nation where mental illness too often is treated as a capital offense.

It is a familiar story in Virginia, where Irvo Otieno of Henrico County suffocated on March 6 after Henrico County deputies and Central State Hospital staff pinned him down on the hospital floor for 12 minutes while he was shackled and handcuffed. And in Central Virginia, before Otieno, there was the case of Marcus-David Peters, who on May 14, 2018, was shot to death by a Richmond police officer along Interstate 95 during a mental health crisis.

Sadly, in America, too many people who need help get death instead. More than one in five people fatally shot by police have mental illnesses, according to a Washington Post database. Our jails are teeming with mentally ill people. But in the political realm, “mental illness” is invariably utilized more as a dodge in the gun debate that follows a mass shooting than a true commitment to address our national mental health crisis.

We are a nation on edge, where threats can be illusory, perceived or exaggerated and a show of force can be exactly the wrong response for someone in the throes of anxiety. In the cases of Otieno and Neely, the amount of restraint and control clearly crossed the line, with utterly predictable outcomes. What is even more disturbing is the willingness of some folks to view these killings as justified under the circumstances.

Daniel Penny, according to news reports, was warned at one point to ease up by a man entering the train.

“If you suffocate him, that’s it,” he said. “You don’t want to catch a murder charge.”

Perhaps Penny was secure in the belief that a charge would not be forthcoming.

“We are shocked and saddened by the tragic and horrific homicide of Jordan Neely in New York City,” NAMI said in a statement. “In a compassionate society, violence is never an acceptable answer to a mental health crisis. People with mental health conditions are human beings who deserve dignity, respect and support.”

But does a compassionate society respond to hunger, thirst or agitation with a lethal force not commensurate with the threat?

“People with mental illness are much more likely to be victims of violence than perpetrators of violence, but that’s not how they’re portrayed in entertainment or anyplace where we often hear about people with mental illness,” Wesolowski said. When people respond to a crisis with violence and tragedy rather than care and compassion, “that’s just unacceptable. We wouldn’t stand by and let that happen for any other type of crisis situation, and yet we allow people with a mental health crisis to be treated this way.”

If law enforcement, hospital staff or vigilantes are allowed to go unpunished for these deaths, the system has failed the mentally ill twice.

When homicide is viewed as an acceptable response to mental illness, it is our nation that is in crisis.

