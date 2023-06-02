When the statue of Bill “Bojangles” Robinson was unveiled 50 years ago in Jackson Ward, it broke a color barrier of sorts in the city of monuments — the first known statue to memorialize a Black person in Richmond.

But if the likeness of the trailblazing tap dancer, actor and singer was a Black history moment, members of the historic African American service organization that made it happen are unassuming about their role.

On Saturday, the Astoria Beneficial Club was slated to hold a 50th anniversary celebration of the Robinson statue at Leigh Street and Chamberlayne Parkway. The program called for former Gov. L. Douglas Wilder to give the keynote address — as he did as a state senator a half-century ago — before the assembled walked the short distance to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia for a reception.

A mile and a half away, employees of a Black-owned Richmond company were taking the first steps to revitalize the former site of the Robert E. Lee monument, erected in 1890.

Eleven years later — shortly after Virginia convened a constitutional convention to strip Black people of their voting rights — the Astoria Beneficial Club was founded by 22 young men who “believed that the barriers to full citizenship could be eliminated with patience, planning and timely action,” according to the club’s website. “Their vision became the guiding light for a rich history of pioneer efforts to gain voting rights, equal opportunity employment and to end segregation of public eating facilities.”

But current members of the club see the Robinson monument mainly as an expression of appreciation for Robinson’s 1933 donation of a stoplight at Adams and Leigh streets, across from the old Armstrong High School — but one example of largesse by the wealthy entertainer whose roots were in Jackson Ward.

“Children were going across Leigh Street, to get over to the school, and kids were getting hit,” said Astoria Beneficial Club member Marvin Tart. “There were close calls, and there was a call for a stoplight at the intersection that the city basically ignored. So Bojangles came out of his pocket and put up the $400 to have that stoplight installed so traffic would stop and allow the kids to cross the street over to Armstrong High School.”

During the early 1970s, a senior member of the club said Robinson should somehow be recognized. The club ultimately agreed to “commemorate his actions by installing a statue of him to show that he was more than just an entertainer and a dancer; he was a humanitarian,” Tart said.

As for the historic nature of the statue, “The fact that it was the first statue of a Black man in the city ... I’m going to be honest with you, we just don’t discuss it like that,” Tart said.

“Of course, we recognize it now. But when I first joined the club, there was very little mention of that.”

The early 1970s, it should be noted, were not an era of racial harmony in Richmond.

The City Council was the target of a lawsuit by Curtis Holt alleging that its annexation of a portion of Chesterfield County was racially motivated to dilute Richmond’s growing Black voter power. City elections were suspended as a result. A busing plan to desegregate the city’s public schools precipitated major flight of white residents to the suburbs.

But opposition to the Robinson statue came not from the white community, but from a Black artist angry at the selection of white sculptor Jack Witt, a professor of art at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.

Clarence Hagins, a Richmond native and New York artist, felt that a Black artist should have been chosen, according to a February 2003 recounting of the episode by then-Times-Dispatch librarian/researcher Larry Hall.

“I don’t care if he carves like Michelangelo,” Hagins said. “It’s not his culture, and he won’t be able to do it justice.”

The controversy slowed fundraising dramatically, but the Astoria Beneficial Club stood by its choice. The money was raised and the statue was dedicated on June 30, 1973. Witt’s sculpture of Robinson dancing down a staircase was cast in aluminum donated by Reynolds Metals.

“I feel it’s a great depiction of Bojangles. I feel like it’s done in good taste. ... I feel like he did a fine job,” Tart said. Senior club members, he added, “are pretty much happy with it.”

But there is one thing.

Robinson’s date of birth on a plaque on the base of the statue is incorrect. It’s shown as Dec. 14, 1878, rather than his actual birthday of May 25, 1878.

“We’ve been in discussions probably for the last 10 years on how to correct that,” said Tart, who joined the club in the mid-1980s. No one in the club, even senior members, can figure out how the error happened, he added.

Astoria Beneficial Club played a key role in another monument to Black history — a Brown’s Island statue commissioned in part by the organization to commemorate the role Black boatmen played in commerce on the James River in the 19th century.

The original fiberglass statue, “The Headman,” was dedicated in May 1988. A year later, the boatman was removed from his wooden boat. The statue was found a few weeks later in a Hanover County quarry, riddled with bullets. Artist Paul DiPasquale re-sculpted his work in clay. A bronzed version of “The Headman” was dedicated in November 1993.

The statuary landscape looks much more diverse today.

The Virginia Civil Rights Memorial at the state Capitol celebrates the triumph over Massive Resistance; a plaza commemorating banker, businesswoman and civic leader Maggie L. Walker stands at the gateway to Jackson Ward, three blocks from the Robinson statue. And in 2021, The Emancipation and Freedom Monument joined The Headman on Brown’s Island.

The Astoria Beneficial Club may make little mention of it. But the dancer descending that staircase in Jackson Ward represents a pivotal step in representation.

From the archives: In 1960, The Richmond 34 were arrested during a sit-in at the Thalhimers lunch counter