A little over a century ago, a historian for the United Daughters for the Confederacy wrote the pamphlet "A Measuring Rod to Test Text Books and Reference Books in Schools, Colleges, and Libraries."

The pamphlet by Mildred Lewis Rutherford urged Southern school districts to reject any textbook that glorified Abraham Lincoln, vilified Jefferson Davis, stated that Southern slaveholders were cruel or unjust, or dared assert that the South fought the Civil War to retain slavery. This Lost Cause narrative would become widely embraced as textbook manufacturers sought to appease the Southern market. The North won the war but the South won the history lesson.

Today, institutions that should know better remain susceptible to this form of historical revisionism and bullying. The College Board, which administers standardized tests, appears to have blinked at the bluster of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose administration badmouthed and rejected a draft of the College Board's pilot Advanced Placement course in African American studies.

The College Board on Wednesday released an official curriculum of the high school course. And based on a New York Times account, the changes seem to largely mirror concerns expressed by DeSantis. Removed is the Black Lives Matter movement; Black queer studies and feminism; Columbia University law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw, a progenitor of critical race theory; author Ta-Nehisi Coates, who has argued for reparations. Also purged were Michelle Alexander, author of "The New Jim Crow" on modern-day mass incarceration, and the late, great bell hooks, who wrote on the intersectionality of systems of inequality. Author/activists Angela Davis and Audre Lorde were also removed.

DeSantis said the course was about "a political agenda." The College Board's new course framework has added "Black Conservatism" as a potential research project.

I doubt that DeSantis will object.

An official with the College Board told the New York Times that the changes were made out of a concern that the course tilted too heavily toward the contemporary. But the result appears designed to soften the curriculum and make it more palatable for conservatives. And the timing gives the unfortunate impression that the organization bowed to political pressures.

"It was disturbing but not surprising that the College Board caved about the AP Black History course," said Larry Sabato, founder and director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. "Florida is such a big state that, along with California and Texas, its views cannot be ignored. It’s such a gimme for DeSantis and other GOP presidential aspirants. Republicans still only get about 1 in 10 Black votes, and their primary electorate is overwhelmingly white in most states. Plus, verbal attacks on something like this course really revs up the base."

Indeed, the Three R's of right-wing politics – racism, resentment and revisionism – are the reading, 'riting and 'rithmetic of today's GOP.

In this way, DeSantis in Florida and Gov. Glenn Youngkin in Virginia are among the elected officials practicing old-school politics on education.

"Anyone with a life span reaching back to the 1950s will recall the laughable history texts for elementary and secondary students in Virginia and throughout the South," Sabato said. "The Daughters of the Confederacy worked with Old South politicians and education administrators to make sure the young were taught a distorted, sanitized version of history that presented slavery as a happy time for enslaved Blacks.

"The War Between the States had nothing to do with slavery; it was a result of a dispute over states’ rights. There was no mention of the civil rights movement or the lack of voting rights for many. This fiction still appeals to many white people," Sabato said.

Virginia – 2 1/2 years past a moment of racial reckoning that saw the removal of Confederate monuments in Richmond – remains heavily invested in the whitewashing business. The State Board of Education, now dominated by Youngkin appointees, has reversed a push by predecessor Ralph Northam to foster a more inclusive K-12 social studies curriculum.

Thursday, the board advanced its draft K-12 history standards. According to a story in Friday's Times-Dispatch, nearly everyone who spoke during four hours of public comment opposed the latest draft. One speaker described it as a 21st iteration of Massive Resistance, Virginia's political opposition to Supreme Court-ordered school desegregation during the 1950s.

“This new Massive Resistance fights against (standards) that would put African American history, indigenous peoples history ... AAPI history on equal footing with European history,” said Michelle Thomas, president of the Loudoun County NAACP. “I'm asking you in Black History Month to do the right thing, not just for Black people, but for all citizens.”

Meanwhile, in Florida, DeSantis is practicing his own brand of massive resistance, proposing a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in that state's universities. Here is a man with a counterintuitive way of celebrating Black History Month.

"DeSantis knows exactly what he’s doing. The evils of wokeness — and his Herculean efforts to stop it — are fueling his presidential campaign," Sabato said, citing DeSantis' beefs not only with the College Board, but with the LGBTQ community, Disney and others.

Youngkin, widely viewed as a presidential aspirant, is using a lower-octane approach and gaining less mileage from it. But from Day 1 as governor, he came out against critical race theory, which has become a shorthand for classroom discussions of systemic racism.

We've never had much success as a nation reaching consensus on a common historical narrative. Today, the impulse to protect white students' feelings – or the privilege of white parents – keeps getting in the way of the facts. The Ohio Department of Education is probing a neo-Nazi, white supremacist homeschooling network that it apparently is powerless to regulate. We're living the damage caused by the willful miseducation of America.

Institutions that provide educational tools should be above the political fray. But when it comes to race in classroom instruction, a new measuring rod is in effect. If history teaches us one thing, it's that history repeats.

