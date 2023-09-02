Michael Paul Williams Columnist Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Richmond author Rachel Beanland thought she was set to headline a $100-per-person book luncheon in Florida. But on Aug. 14, the first sign arrived in her inbox that her book, “The House Is on Fire,” was too hot for some folks to handle.

“We are looking for a way to incorporate a book related theme into our event but of course, this is Florida and our politics around the Black community, the history of the Civil War, and education in general are ... complicated,” an event organizer wrote on behalf of the Mandel JCC in Palm Beach Gardens. “Could you give me an idea of the type of presentation you are planning to give?”

“The House Is on Fire” is a book of historical fiction inspired by the true story of the 1811 Richmond Theater fire, which was the deadliest urban disaster in the young nation’s history, killing more than 70 people, including the governor of Virginia. The tragedy not only set off a period of national mourning, but the sentiment that the fire was a sign that America had strayed too far from godliness. Monumental Church on East Broad Street was erected at the site of the theater in 1814.

Beanland replied that she didn’t have a “theme,” but intended to talk about her book: her decision to write the novel, her research, her craft choices. Given that the book is based on a historical event in 1811, “any presentation I give is likely to address slavery and the rights of women. I am, of course, always aware that any audience I speak to will be made up of people from various political persuasions, so I try to stick to the facts and use ‘I’ statements when stating my opinion.”

Her answer, apparently, was not good enough.

“I am writing because after much discussion and debate, we have decided that this book is not the right choice for our Annual Book Luncheon on January 11,” the event organizer wrote in reply. “I apologize that it took until now to firm this up, but we needed all of our committee to have time to read the book in its entirety to form their opinions.” And then came the quiet part out loud. “Also, our decision is very much affected by the current political climate here in Florida.”

Beanland was offered a lesser event in Mandel JCC’s fall book fair. She declined.

“The House Is on Fire” focuses on four characters — Sally Henry Campbell, the widowed daughter of Patrick Henry; a young stagehand; an enslaved teenager; and Gilbert Hunt, an enslaved blacksmith who’d emerge as a hero of the fire.

It has received favorable reviews — but apparently, not from the folks planning the Florida book event luncheon.

Several aspects of this incident are both alarming and puzzling.

The Mandel JCC is not a school, a business (think Disney), a government agency or an elected official especially vulnerable to the vindictiveness of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a GOP presidential aspirant. And yet political considerations got Beanland canceled by an institution clearly cowed by them.

Also, Beanland doesn’t neatly fit the bill of the person who’d be treated this shabbily. We’re not talking about the sort of Black, brown or LGBTQ author whose books have been routinely targeted by the political right. Her social media presence isn’t overtly political, often focusing on her children or literary matters. Her tone at speaking engagements, by her own description, is not aggressive.

“I’m not really an activist, you know?” she said during an interview Thursday. “This is going to turn me into one. But I don’t know what they would fear except the actual content of the book. And if that’s what they have to fear, that’s a real problem.”

Her publisher, Simon & Schuster, expressed its displeasure in a statement.

“We were greatly disappointed to learn that our author Rachel Beanland has been disinvited from discussing her book, The House Is on Fire, at a book and author event in Florida. Difficult subjects will not go away by pretending the books that address them don’t exist,” the publisher said.

“We stand against book banning in all its forms, including preemptive self-censorship, and support the authors, librarians, teachers, booksellers and readers working to expand access to books for all, and to protect the freedom to read.”

Beanland began writing “The House Is on Fire” during the summer of 2020, as protests erupted on the streets of Richmond following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. She’d been working on another book as a follow-up to her well-regarded debut novel, “Florence Adler Swims Forever.” But the pandemic shut down the travel she needed to research the book, so she shifted to a topic closer to home.

She acknowledged that “The House Is on Fire” has two specific and troubling truths that might have caused heartburn in our political environment: that the theater fire was falsely blamed on enslaved people, and that women represented a horrifically disproportionate number of the fire’s victims — 54 out of the 72 dead.

Still, she did not see those research-supported elements of her book as controversial deal breakers. And she remains nonplussed at what made her book so unnerving as to trigger this cancellation.

“I think you would have to ask a Floridian that,” she said. “Because I don’t understand what one would be afraid of by acknowledging that slavery exists and that it existed in 1811 Richmond. I wasn’t going to give a talk about, you know, Minneapolis in 2020. I was going to talk about Richmond in 1811. We all have to come to the table with the basic understanding that slavery existed.”

That foundational aspect of U.S. history shouldn’t be too “complicated” to air at a book lecture, or for that matter, in a classroom. That it has become so well beyond Florida “says we’re in big trouble,” Beanland said. “I mean, we’re all sitting here watching the rise of fascism in the United States, and I think a lot of us are acting powerless.

“We feel like we can’t do anything. And this felt like one small thing I could do, which was, show off the inner workings of the way racism is perpetuated: quietly, and one email at a time.”

The distance between those emails and a pile of burning books is far smaller than you might think. “The House Is on Fire” refers to a specific tragedy more than two centuries ago in Richmond. But it could also serve as a metaphor for our nation’s alarming state of affairs.

Our house is on fire. We can either douse the flames or watch this house be reduced to cinders.