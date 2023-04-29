Michael Paul Williams Follow Michael Paul Williams Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

“Welcome to Fort Gregg-Adams,” said the soldier at the checkpoint, the new name flowing off his tongue like lyrics to a familiar song. Did I imagine a bounce in his step?

In the crowded restroom of the post club renamed for Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg and Lt. Col. Charity Adams, a man said to no one in particular: “I don’t know if y’all realize it yet, but today is a great day.”

The renaming of the base formerly known as Fort Lee was seamless, down to the new interstate highway signs. That this military installation now bears the name of two trailblazing Black soldiers — and not a foe of the U.S. military — represents a victory for both social justice and reason.

Naming U.S. military installations for Confederate leaders whose efforts cost more than 360,000 Union soldiers their lives never made sense. That the losers of that war were fighting to perpetuate the enslavement of Black people made those fort names morally repugnant.

A story on the Department of Defense website penned by Jim Garamone sums up the rationale behind the former names:

“Some Army bases, established in the build-up and during World War I, were named for Confederate officers in an effort to court support from local populations in the South. That the men for whom the bases were named had taken up arms against the government they had sworn to defend was seen by some as a sign of reconciliation between the North and South. It was also the height of the Jim Crow Laws in the South, so there was no consideration for the feelings of African Americans who had to serve at bases named after men who fought to defend slavery.”

This affront typified how Black soldiers were fighting wars on two fronts — at home and abroad. And yet, they served with distinction, and even made history.

The murder or George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, and the social justice protests nationwide in the aftermath, made this affront untenable to sustain, especially as Confederate monuments came down. As of June 2022, one out of five Army soldiers was African American. It’s poor form for a nation to insult the soldiers charged with defending it.

The bipartisan effort to rename the military installations required Congress to override a veto of then-President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker and 21st-century doughface who seldom masked his neo-Confederate sympathies.

Last month, the former Fort Pickett, named for a Confederate general, was renamed for Tech. Sgt. Van T. Barfoot, a Medal of Honor recipient of Native American heritage. Fort A.P. Hill in Bowling Green, also named for a Confederate general, is slated to be renamed for Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the first woman surgeon in the Civil War and the only woman awarded the Medal of Honor.

Gregg, 94, is the only living person in modern Army history to have a fort named for him. He absorbed the honor with a measured humility. Though extremely proud and grateful for the honor, “I’m also aware that since I’m a living person, that it imposes on me added responsibility to represent this post and the worthiness of my name along with Colonel Adams’ being here.”

Gregg acknowledged the contradictions inherent in the former name of a place he called “my professional home.”

“Yes, it was troubling,” he recalled Thursday.

“General Lee had a tremendous record as a soldier, as a graduate of the military academy. But during a critical time in our history and in his life, he elected to go to the other side. And we are troubled by anyone deserting the United States Army and going to the other side in the fight against us. And so General Lee was judged on two levels: one, as a cadet at West Point, as a good soldier in the American Army. But he was also viewed negatively because of his fight against the United States of America.”

Adams interrupted her career as a teacher and pursuit of a master’s degree to enlist in the newly created Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps. She would become the first Black woman commissioned as an officer by the U.S. Army. At age 25, she was selected to command the first and only unit of predominantly Black women deployed to Europe during World War II: the 6888th Postal Directory in England. Tasked with delivering mail to and from nearly 7 million soldiers fighting in Europe, the “Six Triple Eight” handled nearly 200,000 letters per day. It took three units of men to replace her battalion after it disbanded.

She married Dr. Stanley Early Jr. after the war and died in Dayton, Ohio, in 2002. Her children, Stanley Early III and Judith Early, attended Thursday’s ceremony.

Gregg, who enlisted at 17 in 1946, was deployed to support supply operations in occupied Germany. His first assignment as an officer was at Camp Lee, later Fort Lee. Upon his arrival in 1950, he could not eat, swim or socialize at the club that now bears his name. President Harry Truman had issued an executive order desegregating the military in 1948, but agents of Jim Crow at Fort Lee moved at their own pace.

During his illustrious career, Gregg would go on to become the logistics director for the Joint Chiefs of Staff and deputy chief of staff for logistics for the Army. When he retired in 1981, he was the highest-ranking Black officer in the U.S. military. An Army award for logistics innovation and excellence bears his name.

“It’s been 81 years since Charity Adams was commissioned as the first Black woman in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps and 76 years since General Gregg enlisted as an army private. We’ve come a long way since then; today’s redesignation is yet another example of our nation’s Army’s progress,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, the commanding officer of the troops stationed at what is now Fort Gregg-Adams, on Thursday.

I’ve known Simerly for nearly four decades. I shared the same childhood neighborhood as the late Congressman Donald McEachin, whose insistence was instrumental in this honor for Gregg. That both were part of this process is personally gratifying.

Gregg said he believed the fort’s name would be inspiring not just to African Americans, but “all soldiers entering this base.”

The achievements of Gregg and Adams, in the face of adversity, should inspire us all.

